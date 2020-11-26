Automotive Braking System Market Garner Growth 5.3% by 2027

Precedence Research
·5 min read

According to Precedence Research, the global automotive braking system market is expected to garner growth at a CAGR 5.3% over forecast period 2020 to 2027.

OTTAWA, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive braking system market size was valued at USD 22.35 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 33.93 billion by 2027.

Brakes are among the significant parts of vehicles that are used to slow down the speed of the vehicle. Consequently, brakes are designed in such a way that efficiently reduces the speed of the vehicle without any ill effects such as sudden stopping.

There are different types of brakes available in the market that includes drum brakes and disc brakes. Disc brakesare manufactured using iron cast or ceramic-matrix & carbon-carbon composites and are attached to the rotating wheel. To stop the wheel, friction materials that are in the form of brake pads are pressed from both sides of the discs that create friction and eventually stopping or decelerating the wheel. Whereas, a drum brake is a traditional brake in which friction is created by the set of shoes or pads that are forced against a rotating drum-shaped vehicle part known as brake drum.

Growth Factors

The increased implementation of electronic components is one of the prime factors contributing for the market growth. Implementation of these electronic components has led to the development of technologies that are Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Antilock Braking System (ABS), and Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD). Adoption of these advanced technologiesalong with rising popularity of vehicle safety technologies among consumers presumed to escalate the market growth. Besides this, high cost of integration expected to restrict the widespread adoption of advanced braking systems. Hence, majority of such technologies are implemented solely in the luxury and premium vehicles.

Other than this, increasing stringency in the vehicle safety norms anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years. Associations of automobile across the globe are working rigorously towardsthe improvement of vehicle safety. For example, in 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S. and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (U.S.)together with 20 prominent vehicle manufacturers, have announced their plan to implement Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) systems as a standard vehicle feature in all new passenger cars from September 2022. Similarly, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH), India, in 2015, mandated the integration of ABS in all commercial vehicles. Thus, the market projected to grow at a steady rate over the analysis period.

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive braking system market and expected to retain its position during the forecast period. China is one of the biggest automotive marketplaces in the world. The rising chinese economy as well as increasing disposable income of people in China hassurged the demand for vehicles in the country. In addition, the low production cost has positively favored the growth of vehicle manufacturing in China. In the year 2018, China alone produced 27.8 million vehicles.

On the other side, Europe is one of the most advanced automotive hubs across the world. Component manufacturers are more inclined towards improved technology to gain a competitive edge along with increase their revenue generation. In addition, high export activities of automobiles and related components that include automotive braking systems expected to propel the market growth during the analysis period.

Report Highlights

  • The Asia Pacific led the global market attributed to the low production cost along with rising demand of transportation in countries such as China and India

  • Europe and North America are other most prominent markets in the automotive braking system owing to strict safety regulations for transportation industry

  • Passenger vehicles captured significant production share of nearly 75%per year that in turn boost the demand for advanced braking system in the passenger vehicle segment

  • Demand for commercial vehicles expected to proliferate in the coming years because of accelerating growth of logistics and transportation industry

  • Based on part type, disc brakes are expected to witness an escalating demand in the near future as it offers shorter stopping distance along with it is more efficient during emergency braking condition

  • By system type, pneumatic braking system exhibits the fastest growth over the analysis period owing to advanced braking and stopping options

Key Players & Strategies

The global automotive braking system market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of large number of market players. These players focus prominently on the product development & enhancement to maintain their competitive edge. Furthermore, industry participants are also inclined towards inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their market presence.

Some of the key players operating in the market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Brembo S.p.A, Robert Bosch GmbH, AISIN SEIKI, Hyundai Mobis, WABCO, and Hitachi Ltd. among others.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle

  • Commercial Vehicles

  • Passenger Vehicles

By Part Type

  • Disc

  • Drum

By System Type

  • Pneumatic

  • Hydraulic

By Sales Channel

  • Aftermarket

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

By Regional Outlook

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • U.K.

    • Germany

    • France

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

  • Rest of the World

