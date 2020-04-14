Automotive Glass Industry by Glass, Material & Vehicle Type; Technology; Application; End-user and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive glass market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 22.7 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during 2020-2025.
Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market. Increasing consumer inclination toward luxury and premium cars that are equipped with advanced utility and safety features, such as glass sunroofs, are significantly contributing to the market growth.
Furthermore, various technological innovations, including the development of smart automotive glass and its integration with the in-vehicle entertainment systems, are also providing a boost to the market growth.
Smart glass can modify light intensity, voltage fluctuations and heat variations of the vehicle, which aid in improving the overall driving efficiency, passenger comfort and safety. The glass is used as a digital interactive surface for advertising, entertainment and panoramic experiences.
Other factors positively influencing the market growth include the increasing purchasing power of consumers, rapid urbanization in emerging nations and widespread adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles across the globe.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Asahi Glass, Corning, Fuyao Glass, Gentex, Hitachi Chemical, Magna, Nippon Sheet Glass, PGW, Polytronix, Saint-Gobain, Samvardhana Motherson, Webasto, Xinyi Glass, Ltd. etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global automotive glass market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the glass type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market baased on the end-user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global automotive glass market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Glass Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Glass Type
6.1 Laminated Glass
6.2 Tempered Glass
6.3 Other
7 Market Breakup by Material Type
7.1 IR PVB
7.2 Metal Coated Glass
7.3 Tinted Glass
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
8.1 Passenger Cars
8.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
8.3 Trucks
8.4 Buses
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Windshield
9.2 Sidelite
9.3 Backlite
9.4 Rear Quarter Glass
9.5 Sideview Mirror
9.6 Rearview Mirror
9.7 Others
10 Market Breakup by End-user
10.1 OEMs
10.2 Aftermarket Suppliers
11 Market Breakup by Technology
11.1 Active Smart Glass
11.2 Passive Glass
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 Europe
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.3 North America
12.4 Latin America
12.5 Middle East and Africa
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Inbound Logistics
14.3 Operations
14.4 Outbound Logistics
14.5 Marketing and Sales
14.6 Service
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Indicators
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Asahi Glass
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.2 Corning
17.3.3 Fuyao Glass
17.3.4 Gentex
17.3.5 Hitachi Chemical
17.3.6 Magna
17.3.7 Nippon Sheet Glass
17.3.8 PGW
17.3.9 Polytronix
17.3.10 Saint-Gobain
17.3.11 Samvardhana Motherson
17.3.12 Webasto
17.3.13 Xinyi Glass
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmlinw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-glass-industry-by-glass-material--vehicle-type-technology-application-end-user-and-region---forecast-to-2025-301040111.html
SOURCE Research and Markets