Automotive Label Market Size Worth Around US$ 10,000 Mn by 2027

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a latest published report titled "Automotive Label Market (By Type: Warning & safety labels, Branding labels, Dome labels, Asset labels, Others (inventory tags, VIN labels, and nameplates); By Identification Technology: RFID, Barcode, Hologram, Color Coding; By Printing Technology: Flexography, Offset, Digital printing, Screen printing, Others (letterpress and gravure printing); By Application: Exterior labels, Interior labels, Engine component labels, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 - 2027".

The automobile labels are mostly used in automotive industry to offer detail information, security, identification and others to assure customers that the product is real quality. Without additional equipment or surface testing, the automotive labels can be mounted. The acrylic film used on black letters on silver and white letters on black backdrop is the manufacturing of automotive labels. Automotive label can be used on engine and chassis. The automotive labels are durable in design and can survive extreme temperatures for the vehicles longer life.

North America is anticipated to grow significantly

North America, owing to the advance technological developments in the region, is expected to see substantial growth in automotive label market. Also, the growth of market is expected to boost due to presence of existing manufacturers and also upcoming players in the market. The presence of major car manufacturers in the area and their partnership with small local players in order to optimize distribution are both significant factors which drive demand for automotive labels. Many players see strategic acquisition as a profitable path to grow the market. For instance, TSC acquired Diversified Labeling Solutions, Inc. (DLS), the supplier of labeling solutions in January 2019.

Market dynamics

The major factor driving the growth of market is the rising demand for automotive labels among the customers as awareness regarding security has been rising. Automotive label market demonstrates many significant trends, including growing competition for RFID labels, recent technical advances in dermatology devices and fast growth in emerging economies. Furthermore, the automotive label market is progressing with the technical developments taking place in every industry. Autonomous driving systems produce the most reliably labelled hundreds of millions of photographs and videos. Furthermore, in March 2019, The Linker company has announced the introduction of its service for the autonomous automotive market to offer auto-labeling based on AI. The self-labeling technologies of Linker have been incorporated into the cloud infrastructure of Microsoft Azure to offer a seamless and functional solution for machine learning data sets used by vertical distributed industries, such as autonomous driving. However, the rising prices of raw materials such as polymers, resins, and colors are the factors hamper the growth of market.