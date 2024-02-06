Automotive supplier to invest more than $30 million, create new facility in Candler County

Automotive supplier Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. will invest more than $30 million and build a new manufacturing facility in Candler County, according to the office of Gov. Brian Kemp.

The governor’s office said the investment will create the facility in Metter, Ga. and bring 200 new jobs to the county.

According to officials, the Doowon investment marks the second automotive supplier to begin operations in Candler County in less than six months.

The governor’s office said Doowon will be a key supplier for Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia and Hyundai Motor Group.

Saying the investment is an example of how Georgia has grown into a national auto manufacturing leader, Kemp said the industry investment continues to pay dividends across Georgia’s communities.

“In fiscal year 2023, alone, 82 percent of new jobs created and more than $20 billion of investments went to communities outside the metro Atlanta area. The City of Metter and Candler County are key beneficiaries of that success, and we are excited for Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. to join this community,” Kemp said in a statement.

The company, founded in 1974, specializes in the design and manufacturing of climate control systems for the automotive industry. A company representative for Doowon said the investment in Georgia is to establish a stronger presence in the United States.

The new facility for Doowon will be located at the Metter-Candler County I-16 Industrial Park, which is a “Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development” certified site, according to the governor’s office.

The facility will be used to produce climate control systems for traditional and electric vehicles and should begin operations in 2026.

“Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. is making significant investments to establish itself as Doowon Group’s inaugural automotive air conditioning system production facility in the United States,” Ki Chun Sung, CEO of Doowon Climate Control America, Inc, said in a statement. “The company is optimistic that its technological expertise and industry experience will play a vital role in the growth of the local community. Our sincere appreciation extends to the State of Georgia and Candler County for their steadfast support throughout the process, and we look forward to ongoing support and collaboration.”

