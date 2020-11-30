Automotive Wireless Communication Module Industry Report, 2020

In 2025, China's Installation of Automotive Wireless Communication Modules Will Reach 90 Million Units

Wireless module is a functional module that integrates chip, memory, power amplifier and other devices into one circuit board and provides standard interfaces. Wireless module allows terminals to pack communication or positioning capability. Automotive wireless communication module is an underlying hardware installed to connect vehicles with telematics and internet for transmitting and collecting data. It enables direct communication and data exchange between vehicle and cloud, between vehicles, between vehicle and infrastructure, and between vehicle and pedestrians (mobile terminals) in a wireless way, which is a communication process that makes mobile communication macro network base stations unnecessary.

As a key link connecting perception layer and network layer of internet of things (including internet of vehicles (IoV)), the wireless communication module enables terminals and devices to be connected and transmit data.

As estimated, 200 million units of automotive wireless communication module will be installed worldwide in 2025, sustaining a CAGR of roughly 15% between 2020 and 2025, including 90 million units to be installed in China with a CAGR of about 19% from 2020 to 2025.

China stays ahead in 5G development, with a bit more installation of 5G automotive wireless communication modules than the global average. And in the country, the 5G modules are installed more in commercial vehicles than passenger cars. It is predicted that China's installation of 5G automotive wireless communication modules will reach 35% or so in 2025.

Competitive Landscape of Wireless Communication Module Industry

As 4G network matures and 5G technology spreads, 2G/3G networks are inevitably squeezed out. The whole IoT and IoV industries are evolving towards NB-IoT, 4G (Cat.1) and 5G.

Chinese wireless communication module companies that have been roaring ahead in recent years, are catching up with foreign leaders and striving to overtake them. Currently, Gosuncn Technology Group Co., Ltd. and Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. both have introduced automotive grade communication modules in efforts to make an expansion in telematics field. Automotive communication modules outperform general ones in real-time transmission, security and stability. Chinese wireless communication module vendors are heavyweights in communication module market.

As concerns automotive communication module product structure, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Gosuncn Technology Group Co., Ltd. and Fibocom Wireless Inc. offer the most communication module products, a majority of which use Qualcomm's chipsets.

