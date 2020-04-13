automotiveMastermind Creates a Virtual BDC For Auto Dealers & Offers Increased Support During COVID-19 Disruptions

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) and a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships and manufacturers, is re-deploying sales and business development managers to prospect on behalf of dealer partners, demonstrating the company's support and commitment to dealerships during COVID-19 disruptions. The virtual Business Development Center (BDC) program is currently piloting with 215 stores across the U.S.

So far, the program has generated the following results:

339 hours worked on behalf of dealer partners

283 sales follow-ups and virtual appointments booked

"Never have we seen the ongoing support from a vendor partner as we are experiencing from automotiveMastermind," said Robert E. Rombs, Jr., vice president at Tysinger Automotive Family. "The virtual BDC has proven to be an invaluable asset, as we have booked five additional sales appointments in just the first two sessions. We are confident in our ability to be successful and to emerge stronger than ever as a direct result of our partnership with automotiveMastermind."

The combination of Mastermind's industry experience and the integrated nature of the company's Market EyeQ sales platform helped inspire the idea of creating a virtual BDC program. With Market EyeQ, each of Mastermind's remote team members have access to the same data-driven customer insights as their dealer partners, making the process of prospecting and handoff seamless even from afar.

"We're a team of passionate auto industry experts, so the decision to create a virtual BDC for our dealer partners during this particular time was a no-brainer," said Mastermind Co-Founder and CEO Marco Schnabl. "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 challenges, we've encouraged our dealer partners to pivot their operations, including remote sales and maximizing their BDCs. We practice what we preach and serving as an extension of our customers' BDCs is a critical way we can support them."

In addition to the virtual BDC, Mastermind has developed numerous resources to support dealerships during COVID-19 disruptions, including:

Mastermind's Virtual Resource Center – including whitepapers, checklists and videos to help dealerships pivot operations and make sales and service adjustments to accommodate for COVID-19 challenges.

Free webinars from Mastermind's thought leaders – topics include maximizing the service drive, creating a virtual dealership and how to kickstart auto leads during and after COVID-19 disruptions.

Mastermind Gives Back to the CDC Foundation – Mastermind is donating $25 per virtual demo and $100 per deal signed to the CDC Foundation through April 30 .

Mastermind is regularly creating new COVID-19 resources for dealerships. To view the full, free resource library, visit www.automotivemastermind.com/covid19.

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), is a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for the automotive industry. Market EyeQ by Mastermind is a single sales platform that identifies, communicates with and closes every buyer in a local market. Mastermind is headquartered in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit automotivemastermind.com. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

