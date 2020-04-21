automotiveMastermind Partners With Covideo to Launch Feature That Helps Dealerships Enhance Customer Experience During Coronavirus Disruptions and Beyond

Dealerships can create personalized videos for customers directly through Mastermind's automotive sales platform

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind®, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) and a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships and manufacturers, has partnered with Covideo, a video communication solution for businesses, to create a new product feature that further supports dealerships in connecting with and helping customers during coronavirus disruptions and beyond.

Covideo allows users to create personalized, one-to-one videos that can be sent to customers via a variety of platforms. Covideo also provides real-time notifications, engagement metrics and detailed reporting.

The Covideo-powered feature named "Video Messenger" will live directly within Mastermind's automotive sales platform, Market EyeQ, where dealerships already have access to all publicly available current and prospective customer data in their markets. Sending a personalized video from the same platform where dealerships can access all customer data will make the workflow smoother and more seamless.

"Providing the best support possible to our dealership partners is always our number one priority at Mastermind, but with dealerships' current hardships, we're laser-focused on finding innovative solutions to help them drive sales," said Mastermind Co-Founder and CEO Marco Schnabl. "Video Messenger will help dealership sales teams personalize their communications with consumers, providing immense value and a much-needed human connection. We appreciate the Covideo team for partnering with us to help dealerships support their communities during the coronavirus crisis and beyond."

Dealer partners who use the Video Messenger feature can have sales reps record personalized videos that are sent directly through the Market EyeQ platform and delivered via email. The recipient will receive a GIF in the email that links to the actual video hosted on an OEM-branded template.

"We're confident our dealer partners who choose to use Video Messenger in Market EyeQ will see the benefit of how personalized messages will help build trust and loyalty with current and potential customers," said Mastermind Chief Product Officer Joe Kacala. "Since many dealerships have needed to close their showroom, a perfect use for Video Messenger is to send personalized videos to their customers since car sales are largely relationship based. This will really help dealers stand apart from their competitors during this time. We see immense potential for dealerships to use Video Messenger, and we encourage dealership sales team to embrace video as a creative way to support customers now and once all showroom floors across the country are once again open for business."

Video Messenger went live on April 21, 2020.



"Now more than ever, it's critical that businesses are staying connected and communicating with their customers, and Covideo will provide that support to Mastermind's dealership partners," said Jason Price, Co-Founder and CEO at Covideo. "Touchless doesn't have to be human less. One of the best parts of Covideo is it's very easy to use, so dealership sales teams don't have to worry about spending a ton of time on training. Integrating videos into their communications process through Market EyeQ will give dealerships a leg up on competitors who aren't focused on personalized communication now or in the future."