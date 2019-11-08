What Can We Make Of AutoNation, Inc.’s (NYSE:AN) High Return On Capital?

Today we'll evaluate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for AutoNation:

0.15 = US$775m ÷ (US$10b - US$5.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, AutoNation has an ROCE of 15%.

Does AutoNation Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that AutoNation's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 10% average in the Specialty Retail industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where AutoNation sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

AutoNation's current ROCE of 15% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 20%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how AutoNation's past growth compares to other companies.

NYSE:AN Past Revenue and Net Income, November 8th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for AutoNation.

Do AutoNation's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

AutoNation has total assets of US$10b and current liabilities of US$5.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 50% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, AutoNation's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

The Bottom Line On AutoNation's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. There might be better investments than AutoNation out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.