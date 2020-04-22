AutoNation Names Jim Bender President

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today announced that Jim Bender, AutoNation's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer, effective today, April 22, 2020. Mr. Bender has held several key leadership positions within AutoNation for over 20 years. Mr. Bender has implemented successful initiatives which have resulted in record-breaking results over the last year.

"We are pleased to announce the promotion of Jim Bender. Jim is an outstanding leader, with a wealth of knowledge and proven track record of success," said, Mike Jackson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jackson also added, "Jim continues to drive the day-to-day execution at our 325 plus locations from coast-to-coast. Jim ensures that our Associates our delivering a peerless experience for our Customers, one at a time."

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of March 31, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $22 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

