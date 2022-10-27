AutoNation reports lower profit, sets up $1 billion in buybacks

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles for sale are pictured on the lot at AutoNation Toyota dealership in Cerritos
Joseph White
·1 min read

By Joseph White

DETROIT (Reuters) - Automotive retailer AutoNation, Inc reported third quarter adjusted net income fell by 7%, largely because of lower used vehicle profits, but the company said it plans up to $1 billion in new share repurchases reflecting strong cash flow.

AutoNation said third quarter, same-store used vehicle gross profits fell by nearly 22% in the quarter from a year ago. But profits from premium luxury vehicles grew by 14% and parts and service profits grew by 9.6% from a year ago.

AutoNation reported net income of $6.31 a share and revenue of $6.39 billion, up less than 1% from a year ago. Analysts had forecast revenue of $6.63 billion for the latest quarter.

Overall, demand for new vehicles "still feels robust," Chief Executive Mike Manley told Reuters. New vehicle inventories are still lean compared to historical levels, though they have increased from earlier in the year, he said.

However, Manley said AutoNation executives are conducting weekly reviews of used vehicle inventory as prices depreciate. "That can bite you very quickly," he said.

Shares in AutoNation and competing auto retail chains such as CarMax Inc have traded down as inflation and rising interest rates have pushed up borrowing costs and squeezed less affluent consumers.

"There is no doubt asset values are coming back down off their crazy values" in the auto retail sector, Manley said. "That makes it much more interesting for us to get back in the marketplace." AutoNation will buy back its own shares, and look for more opportunities to acquire dealerships.

AutoNation said it has agreed to buy four dealerships with about $320 million in annual revenue from Moreland Auto Group of Colorado.

(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Comcast quarterly revenue beats but broadband, advertising growth muted

    Comcast Corp's third-quarter revenue edged past Wall Street's expectations on Thursday, thanks to a steady rebound in its theme parks and studios businesses, but sluggish broadband subscriber growth and a decline in advertising sales continue to weigh on the media company. Comcast added 14,000 broadband customers in the quarter, compared to the hundreds of thousands it gained at the peak of the pandemic, due to competition from telecom giants such as Verizon and T-Mobile US Inc that have been promoting attractive offers on wireless and internet plans to price-conscious Americans who are grappling with inflation. The company's media unit, NBCUniversal, reported a 35.1% drop in advertising sales, compared to the same quarter a year ago when it broadcast the Olympics and Super Bowl.

  • McDonald's beats sales estimates on boost from pricier menu

    Like other fast-food chains, McDonald's has been forced to raise prices of its burgers and fries to keep up with surging commodity costs, but its meals are still cheaper than eating out at dine-in restaurants keeping demand resilient even as consumer spending power gets crimped. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday also beat quarterly sales and profit estimates as it passed on higher prices to customers. McDonald's global same-store sales increased 9.5% in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with estimates for a 5.8% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • China's Huawei slows its long decline under U.S. sanctions as revenues improve

    China's Huawei Technologies reported modest revenue growth for a second quarter on Thursday, citing steady growth in its ICT infrastructure business as it finds its footing after U.S. sanctions knocked its once mighty handset business. Huawei posted revenue of 445.8 billion yuan ($62.03 billion)for the first three quarters, 10 billion yuan less than it saw in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. "The decline in our device business continued to slow down, and our ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth."

  • Tesla Faces US Criminal Probe Around Self-Driving Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors are investigating whether Tesla Inc. made misleading claims about the capabilities of its Autopilot driver assistance system, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe Justice Department’s Washington

  • Stock Futures Mixed; Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

    U.S. stock futures were mixed ahead of earnings updates from tech giants Amazon.com and Apple and third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product figures. As of early afternoon in London: + Futures for the _**S 500 edged down 0.1%**_ Thursday. Contracts for the tech-focused _**Nasdaq-100 fell 0.6%**_. Futures for the _**Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%**_. + The yield on the benchmark _**10-year Treasury note rose to 4.080%**_ from 4.014% Wednesday. Yields and prices move inversely. + Banks hav

  • Accel backs startup offering 'Amazon-grade' commerce engine to online sellers around the world

    Accel has backed a startup named Mason based in India and the U.S. that has built a commerce engine for sellers around the world to help them sell products online without paying the exorbitant 'Amazon tax.' The California-based startup, which has its R&D headquarters in Bengaluru, is claimed to allow sellers to have their D2C storefront ready with a 50% uplift in their margins from day one. It offers a no-code, plug-and-play solution to let sellers offer products online without requiring a large engineering team.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Set for Key Speech After Nuclear Exercises

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make a major appearance at the annual Valdai discussion club Thursday, a day after overseeing scheduled nuclear exercises that tested a “massive” retaliatory strike.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineKsenia Sobchak,

  • Oil aims for 3-day winning streak

    Oil was attempting to build on gains from the previous session that came after government data showed a large jump in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Once wary of immigrants, Canadian town sends out global labor SOS

    Herouxville, a small town in Canada's Quebec, hit the headlines 15 years ago when it issued a code of conduct for would-be immigrants, warning them not to stone women or burn them alive, and to only cover their faces at Halloween. The town council's once deep-seated fear over accommodating immigrants at the expense of its French-speaking Quebec identity has given way to a more pressing concern: a need for more families to help fill jobs, attend its schools and sustain its population. Herouxville now wants to be known for its inclusion.

  • Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates

    Best known as the one-stop-shop platform for online businesses, Shopify is slowly moving into offline payments and adding more tools for businesses to connect with their shoppers online and build on the growth of influencers on social media. The new tools, such as the offline payments devices, it provides retailers could help Shopify cope with a post-pandemic slowdown in e-commerce. For the fourth quarter, Shopify expects GMV growth to outperform the broader U.S. retail market.

  • Venezuela's oil partners head for the exit, forgoing unpaid debt

    Venezuela is allowing partners in state oil company PDVSA's joint ventures to leave - by selling their shares to others or returning them - so long as they forgo payment for past debts and unpaid dividends, four people close to the matter said. Having to take a loss or relinquish unpaid debt has not stopped companies like France's TotalEnergies , Norway's Equinor , and Japan's Inpex from leaving. Eight foreign companies among PDVSA's 44 joint ventures have transferred or given up stakes since 2018.

  • 2 Stocks Making Shocking Gains After-Hours Wednesday

    After seeing intense volatility throughout the day, only the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to eke out a tiny gain among major market indexes. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) saw significant losses of as much as 2%. Both ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) earned the favor of their investors following their latest financial reports, and as you can see from the analysis of the results below, the big gains could bring longer-term upward trends for the prospects of the two businesses.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough

    CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With High Yields; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets are volatile, with an overall bear trend combining with short rallies to confuse investors. Economic headwinds are piling up, in the form of stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and tighter money from the Federal Reserve, growing evidence of a slowing economy, and an increased potential for a deep recession in the next few months. For investors focused on defense, blue chip dividend stocks are natural plays. The blue chips are stocks with reputations for high quality, capable

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • The Fed is slammed with a 'trilemma' of problems and will slow rate hikes to prevent something breaking in the financial system, Mohamed El-Erian says

    The Fed will slow its pace of rate hikes to prevent something breaking in the financial system, Mohamed El-Erian said.