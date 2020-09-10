AutoNation Supports U.S. Military Personnel with Free Vehicle Sanitization from Coast to Coast

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today announced that it will offer U.S. military personnel from coast to coast, free vehicle sanitization, every Tuesday beginning September 15, 2020 through November 11, 2020.

U.S. military personnel are encouraged to stop by any AutoNation store on Tuesdays for a free Clorox® Total 360® sanitization treatment for their personal vehicle. Eligible military include: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard or Coast Guard, Reservists Serving on Active Duty, Delayed Entry/Enlistment Program (DEP), Retired Military, Reserve Retirement, and Early Retirement (TERA). The process is easy; eligible members of the military show their Military ID, sit back and relax. In just a few minutes they will drive off in their vehicles that have been sanitized with an EPA-approved disinfectant registered for use against Covid-19. Military personnel should contact their local AutoNation store for service hours of operation.

"AutoNation is committed to keeping America driving safe. For everything our military gives, we want to give something back. We thank you for your service," said Dave Wilmore, former Army serviceman and AutoNation's Senior Vice President of Customer Care.

In addition to its vehicle sanitization offer, AutoNation is here to help all eligible U.S. military personnel get into their next car with a wide range of discounts toward any new vehicle purchased, leased, or serviced through AutoNation. Visit www.autonation.com/offers/military-discounts for additional information.

Disclaimers

*Offer available to active members, retirees, veterans within 24 months of separation and immediate family members of U.S. military branches who are U.S. residents. Proof of affiliation required. Provide Leave and earning statement, Military ID card, DD Form 214.

*All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when the disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply that the products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness, or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, please see an AutoNation Service Associate for details. Offer expires November 11, 2020.

Story continues

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of June 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised nearly $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

AutoNation Logo (PRNewsfoto/AutoNation, Inc.)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonation-supports-us-military-personnel-with-free-vehicle-sanitization-from-coast-to-coast-301127060.html

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.