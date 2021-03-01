Autonomous drone maker Skydio raises $170M led by Andreessen Horowitz

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

Skydio has raised $170 million in a Series D funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz's Growth Fund. That pushes it into unicorn territory, with $340 million in total funding and a post-money valuation north of $1 billion. Skydio's fresh capital comes on the heels of its expansion last year into the enterprise market, and it intends to use the considerable pile of cash to help it expand globally and accelerate product development.

In July of last year, Skydio announced its $100 million Series C financing, and also debuted the X2, its first dedicated enterprise drone. The company also launched a suite of software for commercial and enterprise customers, its first departure from the consumer drone market where it had been focused prior to that raise since its founding in 2014.

Skydio's debut drone, the R1, received a lot of accolades and praise for its autonomous capabilities. Unlike other consumer drones at the time, including from recreational drone maker DJI, the R1 could track a target and film them while avoiding obstacles without any human intervention required. Skydio then released the Skydio 2 in 2019, its second drone, cutting off more than half the price while improving on it its autonomous tracking and video capabilities.

Autonomous drone startup Skydio raises $100 million and launches the X2 commercial drone

Late last year, Skydio brought on additional senior talent to help it address enterprise and government customers, including a software development lead who had experience at Tesla and 3D printing company Carbon. Skydio also hired two Samsara executives at the same time to work on product and engineering. Samsara provides a platform for managing cloud-based fleet operations for large enterprises.

The applications of Skydio's technology for commercial, public sector and enterprise organizations are many and varied. Already, the company works with public utilities, fire departments, construction firms and more to do work including remote inspection, emergency response, urban planning and more. Skydio's U.S. pedigree also puts it in prime position to capitalize on the growing interest in applications from the defense sector.

a16z previously led Skydio's Series A round. Other investors who participated in this Series D include Lines Capital, Next47, IVP and UP.Partners.

Recommended Stories

  • The UK government will reportedly buy stakes in tech startups

    The UK is reportedly launching a fund that will invest in tech startups to help them hit the big time.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH)?

    If you want to know who really controls Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc ( LON:DFCH ), then you'll have to...

  • The 6 best places to order pet supplies online

    If you need pet supplies delivered online, these are the best places to buy pet supplies, from Chewy and Petco to Target and Walmart.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Churchill Capital Corp II ( NYSE:CCX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 28-March 6): KemPharm, Gilead FDA Decisions and More Earnings

    Biotech stocks extended their losses in the week ended Feb. 26 amid continued weakness in the broader market. Earnings came in thick and fast, with a skew of small and midcap companies releasing their quarterly results. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) won a regulatory nod for its Amondys 45 drug for treating certain types of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This is the company's third product in a portfolio of related drugs to have received approval. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) announced a deal to buy Pandion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PAND), a company that focuses on therapies for autoimmune disorders, for $1.85 billion. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and the duo of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) revealed their strategies for emerging coronavirus variants. The companies said they would test additional booster doses as well as variant-specific vaccines. The week also witnessed multiple clinical readouts, while it was a relatively quiet week on the IPO front. Here are the key events for the unfolding week: Conferences ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Virtual Conference 2021: Feb. 28- March 2 Cowen 41st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference: March 1-4 38th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference: March 4-7 PDUFA Dates The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to issue its verdict on KemPharm Inc's (NASDAQ: KMPH) new drug application for KP415, which is being evaluated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The decision is due Tuesday, March 2. KemPharm is collaborating with Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) for an oral film dosage of KP415. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) has a PDUFA date of Friday, March 5, by which the FDA will decide on Yescarta, or axicabtagene ciloleucel. It is being evaluated for the treatment of certain types of lymphoma. Yescarta is a CAR T-cell therapy that came into Gilead's stable through its acquisition of Kite. Clinical Readouts At the ESMO meeting, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) will present safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of poziotinib, a lung cancer drug. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, at 11:25 a.m. Related Link: Novavax Achieves Target Enrollment In Pivotal Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Study In US, Mexico Earnings Monday View more earnings on IBB Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) (before the market open) Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) (before the market open) Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) (before the market open) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) (before the market open) Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) (before the market open) Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) (after the close) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) (after the close) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) (after the close) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) (after the close) Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) (after the close) ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) (after the close) FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) (after the close) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) (after the close) Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) (after the close) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) (after the close) OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) (after the close) Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) (after the close) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) (after the close) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) (after the close) Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) (after the close) Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) (after the close) Tuesday Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) (before the market open) Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) (before the market open) GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) (before the market open) Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) (before the market open) TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) (before the market open) Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) (after the close) Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) (after the close) Wednesday Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) (before the market open) OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) (before the market open) Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) (before the market open) Thursday Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) (before the market open) Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) (before the market open) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) (before the market open) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) (before the market open) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) (after the close) Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) (after the close) Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) (after the close) INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) (after the close) Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) (after the close) T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the close) Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) (after the close) DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) (after the close) Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) (after the close) Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) (after the close) Clearpoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) (after the close) IPO Quiet Period Expiries Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SNSE) Landos Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: LABP) Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ: ANGN) Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT) Immunocore Holdings PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR) Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) Evaxion Biotech A/S – ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Pharvaris BV (NASDAQ: PHVS) Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Adagene Inc (NASDAQ: ADAG) Other Events Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI), a Avenue Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) portfolio company, is due to resubmit its drug application for intravenous tramadol in February. The company received a complete response letter for the original application in mid-October. Related Link: Why AstraZeneca Is Voluntarily Withdrawing Imfinzi In US For Advanced Bladder Cancer Indication See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For TricidaThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Goes Shopping, Decision Day For Sarepta, Pfizer, Moderna Unveil Vaccine Strategies For Coronavirus Variants© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. Freeze Hammers Europe’s Bottom-of-the-Barrel Oil Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The freeze-driven shuttering of core sections of the U.S. refining system isn’t all good news for rival plants in Europe. Down at the bottom of the barrel, losses are deepening.While U.S. shutdowns mean less competition for European refiners in supplying gasoline and diesel on both sides of the Atlantic, they also remove an important export market for the remnants of the refining process -- products known as fuel oil.With much of the U.S. Gulf Coast in recovery mode after February’s extreme weather, many of those barrels need a new home. That is acting as a drag on margins for those refineries that churn out relatively large amounts of higher-sulfur fuel oil.“The U.S. is suddenly not taking so many cargoes a month transatlantic,” said Hedi Grati, a director at IHS Markit. “It needs to find another outlet.”Gulf Coast refineries regularly import bottom-of-the-barrel feedstocks from Europe and Russia, turning them into higher-value fuels like diesel and gasoline. But with so many outages on the Gulf Coast, there’s little appetite from that region for such cargoes at the moment.As a result, exports toward the U.S. from Europe and Russia of dirty petroleum product -- including various grades of mostly high-sulfur fuel oil and vacuum gasoil -- have plunged. They sank by 136,000 barrels a day, or about 40%, during the period February 1-23 compared with January, and by roughly 50% year-on-year, according to tanker analytics firm Kpler. The figures don’t include dirty shipments known to be low-sulfur.Lack of DemandThat’s led to diminished demand for European barrels, which is helping to push down the value of high-sulfur fuel oil relative to crude oil, known as the crack spread. In northwest Europe, the measure recently fell to its lowest since May.“High-sulfur fuel oil cracks in Europe -- but also in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Singapore -- are under pressure due to lower seasonal utility demand in the Middle East and refinery outages in the United States, drawing less fuel oil as heavy feedstock,” Grati said.With Gulf Coast refiners beginning to resume operations, the absence of U.S. demand for bottom-of-the-barrel material might prove short-lived. But there is another bearish factor on the horizon: OPEC+ may start ramping production back up, and its output of heavier, sulfurous crudes is likely to result in more high-sulfur fuel oil being made.“You would essentially be replacing light, sweet, U.S. crude with primarily medium sours, which have a much higher yield of HSFO,” said Chris Barber, principal of ESAI Energy. That “should increase HSFO supply,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AstraZeneca has sold its stake in Moderna for more than $1 billion -The Times

    The report added that it was not clear over what period British-based AstraZeneca sold its holding in Moderna. AstraZeneca and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment. AstraZeneca is retaining partnership with Moderna on other disease treatments and could sell its AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine on a commercial basis in future if the virus becomes endemic, the report added.

  • China Fintech Curbs That Hit Ant Were No Surprise, Ping An Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s curbs on fintech that thwarted a massive stock sale by Ant Group Co. have been under consideration for years and weren’t a surprise to those in the industry, according to an executive at China’s biggest insurer by market value.Like Ant, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. was in the midst of planning a public listing for a fintech unit when regulators began issuing a flurry of rules to contain the country’s burgeoning online lending industry. Its Lufax Holding Ltd. debuted on the New York Stock Exchange days before the most-sweeping checks were unveiled in November, followed closely by the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering.While the string of tightening moves has prompted investors to dump Chinese tech stocks and led to deep cuts in valuations, industry players saw them coming, Jessica Tan, co-chief executive officer of Ping An said in an interview. Tan, 43, oversees Ping An’s technology units including Lufax and OneConnect Financial Technology Co.“Chinese regulators don’t suddenly throw a regulation at you and say ‘we will do this,’” Tan said while on a visit to her native Singapore. “Every regulation that has been announced, it’s not a surprise to any of us, including Ant. Ant knows these regulations as well.”Despite the warnings, global investors and bankers were caught off guard when the authorities derailed Ant’s planned $35 billion IPO on the eve of its listing, pointing to the changed regulatory environment. The IPO had created a frenzy, with orders topping $3 trillion and shares in the gray market trading at a 50% premium to the offer price.Ant, Lufax and their rivals must now comply with new rules that curb expansion and force firms to boost capital to finance lending.“These regulations have been discussed for the past two years, so all of us know” them, Tan said, citing warnings in Lufax’s public offering documents. “For us, we’ve already complied with the regulations, so we don’t expect any change.”Lufax WarningLufax warned in its prospectus that China’s retail credit and wealth management industries “may not develop as we anticipate,” and the regulatory frameworks “remain uncertain for the foreseeable future.”During a roadshow before the listing in October, the company said it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of potential regulatory demands, people familiar have said.Proposed online micro-lending rules announced on Nov. 2 called for platform operators to provide at least 30% of the funding for loans extended jointly with partners including banks. Ant’s IPO was halted the next day, just two days before the planned listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.Ant, Jack Ma’s fintech juggernaut, wasn’t aware of the draft regulations until they were published to solicit public comments, the company said in a emailed statement. The company had fully disclosed in its prospectus all known material risks, including those relating to potential regulatory changes, Ant said.The document carried lengthy warnings about China’s “highly complex, continuously evolving” regime, and also outlined Ant’s response at the time to draft rules on financial holding companies that would be subject to additional scrutiny.China’s regulatory clampdown continues to weigh on its fintech sector as more rules are rolled out. Authorities announced new requirements on co-lending last month, capping the business at no more than 50% of banks’ outstanding loans. The New York-traded shares of both Ping An units tumbled last week, joining a tech sell-off.As the price movements show, “investors are still worried about regulatory tightening,” said Kevin Kwek, a Singapore-based analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. While the latest rule impacts Ant more due to its size, “investors generally expect that tightening isn’t quite done yet.”Lufax, which was once among China’s largest peer-to-peer lenders, was forced to morph into a financial giant offering wealth management and retail lending after Chinese authorities launched a sweeping crackdown on the P2P sector three years ago.Profit JumpLufax reported a 17% jump in fourth-quarter profit as tax expenses dropped, even after cutting loan rates for borrowers to comply with relevant new rules. It also gave guidance for a 48% surge in net income for the first quarter from the previous three months.Shenzhen-based Ping An has been growing in other parts of Asia and beyond. OneConnect Financial has expanded into 14 countries, most recently in Abu Dhabi, the Philippines and Malaysia. The firm is looking to hire about 100 people in Southeast Asia, adding to a staff of 400, after revenue grew about 40% last year, she said.“The big trend is that all financial institutions will increasingly spend more and more on technology,” said Tan, who built the fintech unit about five years ago. OneConnect will help fill the gap with software and innovation for firms that aren’t able to do it all themselves, she said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The glam was back at the Golden Globes, albeit at a distance

    Glam was back for the Golden Globes virtual, bicoastal awards night Sunday as nominees Zoomed in from around the world and, for Leslie Odom Jr., from his front porch in Los Angeles not far from the action in Beverly Hills. There was nary a pair of sweats in sight.

  • The Latest: Charles and Diana make it a royal Golden Globe

    Charles and Diana took home matching Golden Globes. The Globe for best actor in a TV drama series went to Josh O’Connor for “The Crown” on Sunday night. The 30-year-old British actor won the award for playing Prince Charles in season four of the Netflix series, moments after Emma Corrin won best actress in a TV drama for playing Princess Diana on the show.

  • Robinhood plans confidential IPO filing as soon as March: Bloomberg News

    The California-based brokerage has held talks in the past week with underwriters about moving forward with a filing within weeks, Bloomberg said. Robinhood did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters reported last year that Robinhood has picked Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead preparations for an initial public offering which could value it at more than $20 billion.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Magenta Is Ready to Paint Your Portfolio Green

    This clinical-stage biotech is looking to make stem cell transplantation faster, easier, and safer for both donors and patients.

  • Some California Residents Will Receive $600 in Stimulus Funds Separate from Federal Checks

    As Washington awaits the House of Representatives' vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a coronavirus aid package worth $7.6 billion,...

  • Biden’s New PPP Rules: Only Small or Minority-Owned Companies Can Apply for 2 Weeks

    The Biden administration announced a slew of changes to the Paycheck Protection Program today, which aims to help "the smallest businesses" and women and minority-owned businesses, according to a...

  • Third Stimulus Checks Are One Step Closer to Reality – How Much Will You Get?

    The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. While the bill faces hurdles in the Senate, the provisions authorizing another round of stimulus payments seem safe.

  • When You Buy A Stock, Here's How Much Cash The Company Actually Receives

    When you buy $1,000 of a company’s stock in your Robinhood account, how much of that cash goes directly to help fund the company and its business operations? The answer is $0. Where Your Cash Goes: The issue of buying shares of stock to help “save” struggling companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has come up frequently on social media since the WallStreetBets-fueled meme stock buying frenzy began in January. However, experienced investors know that publicly traded companies don’t get a dime from the cash you spend buying their shares of stock. Related Link: Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades Companies typically raise cash in the public market when they first go public via an initial public offering (IPO), a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC) or a direct listing. However, once their shares are trading on the public market, any shares you buy in your brokerage account are coming directly from another shareholder who is selling, not the company itself. Aside from any trading fees you may spend on the transaction, every dollar you spend buying shares of GameStop, AMC or other stocks ends up in the brokerage account of the person or institution that sold them to you. AMC and GameStop traders on Reddit and Twitter have been celebrating their efforts to “save” these companies by buying shares of stock. In reality, the companies haven’t gotten any funds from any of the recent stock buying. How Public Companies Raise Funds: Once a company is public, it must raise capital via options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), also known as a secondary offering. FPOs can be both dilutive or non-dilutive. A non-dilutive FPO happens when the founders or other large shareholders sell some of their shares to the public. An FPO may increase a stock’s float, or free-trading shares, but it does not increase the company’s outstanding shares or decrease its EPS. A dilutive FPO happens when a company creates new shares to sell to the public. By creating new shares, the ownership stakes of existing shareholders are decreased slightly the same way the value of a currency erodes when central banks print more money. Companies can also raise capital by borrowing money. However, the company must first find a lender that will agree on a reasonable interest rate. Many lenders don’t want to touch struggling companies like AMC and GameStop because they aren’t convinced they will be able to pay back their debts. What It Means For Meme Stocks: Despite all the publicity and wild volatility in GameStop, the company itself hasn’t actually been directly helped by all the retail buying. GameStop reportedly considered selling more shares during the January rally, but the SEC has said it would closely scrutinize any company that attempted to take advantage of the extreme trading volatility to knowingly sell overpriced shares to vulnerable investors. In June 2020, bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZGQ) withdrew a proposed $500 million equity offering after the SEC cracked down on the company for potentially preying on investors. AMC, on the other hand, was able to raise $1.2 billion via debt and equity deals in January after its stock rallied more than 700%. “The irony here, of course, is that GME couldn’t even tap equity markets to take advantage of the recent short squeeze,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said this week. He said the so-called “dumb money” flowing into the market may not be helping the companies directly, but it is certainly making short sellers think twice. “You don’t have to be long, but betting against people who think their 10-share buy order is going to change the world is both risky and not actually a fundamentally-based investment position,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop hasn’t been helped directly by all the retail stock buying, but investor enthusiasm and a higher stock price definitely help more than it hurts. If GameStop can now demonstrate its army of new investors and its massive amount of free publicity has translated into improved sales and earnings numbers, the company may have several funding options open up in the near future. GameStop reports fourth-quarter earnings in late March. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes'Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A Look at Tiger Woods’ Fortune in the Wake of His Tragic Accident

    Find out Tiger Woods' net worth after he won his fifth Masters title on April 14. The victory was Woods' first major win in more than a decade.

  • A new rule is about to make PPP loans more generous for businesses without employees

    The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is expected to issue a rule as soon as Monday that will make loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) more generous for business owners without employees. Companies and nonprofits without employees have always been eligible for PPP loans. The new rule expected from the SBA will instead base loan amounts off of sole proprietors’ gross income, significantly expanding the amount of money for which they are eligible.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, Suze Orman says

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment now before Congress.