Autopsy: ATF agents shot Nashville man 23 times after he opened fire

Autopsy results released Friday show law enforcement shot a 40-year-old Nashville man 23 times last fall after he opened fire on agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The autopsy, conducted by Davidson County Senior Medical Examiner Feng Li, found Corey D. Wellman died the afternoon of Oct. 5 as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place in the 600 block of Murfreesboro Pike, across the street from Metro Nashville Police Department headquarters, while agents were attempting to take Wellman into custody in a drug-related investigation, MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said.

In his eight-page report, Li found Wellman was shot in areas including the head, neck, chest and abdomen.

His manner of death was homicide.

Toxicology reports found a significant amount (four times the toxicology reporting limit) of methamphetamine in his system.

An arrest warrant at the time showed Wellman was wanted on a charge of possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.

During the shooting, which took place just before 2:15 p.m., Wellman was fatally wounded and an ATF agent was hurt and taken to a hospital but survived, ATF spokesperson Michael Knight said.

MNPD officers were not involved in the shooting that took place in a parking lot between a café and a string of businesses.

The FBI is handling the police shooting investigation.

