Autopsy completed for ‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman, who was found dead at 43

California officials reportedly completed an autopsy for actress Lindsey Pearlman, known for shows such as “Vicious” and “General Hospital,” days after her body was discovered inside a car in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed Pearlman died last Friday after finishing the autopsy, according to People.

An official cause of death has not been released as the investigation continues.

Pearlman’s body was discovered near Runyon Canyon Park last Friday, five days after her disappearance.

“She’s gone,” her husband, Vance Smith, said last week on Instagram. “I’m broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to (say) thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.”

Pearlman, who was 43, appeared on a 2015 episode of “Empire” before beginning recurring roles on “General Hospital,” “The Ms. Pat Show” and “Vicious.”

Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted after the actress’ body was found, “Please know that you are never truly alone. Lindsey’s sister has asked that we share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.”