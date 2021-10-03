Autopsy completed on Lori Vallow’s husband, Charles; 2019 death officially a homicide

Lori Vallow’s fourth husband, Charles, officially died by homicide from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a newly released autopsy.

Charles Vallow, 62, sustained gunshots to the chest and stomach, according to the report from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. One of the gunshots punctured his lung.

Bruises were found on the right side of his chest and cuts on his left arm, right hand and knees.

Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, claimed he shot Charles on July 11, 2019, in self-defense after Charles and Lori began arguing about their son, JJ. Cox claimed that Charles lunged at him with a bat first.

According to the Chandler Police Department, Charles Vallow was already laying on the ground when Cox shot him a second time. Cox allegedly took 43 minutes to call police and never attempted life-saving measures.

Cox died in December 2019; his death was ruled natural.

Police have since charged Lori with conspiracy to commit murder in Charles’ death.

Months before his death, Charles filed for divorce from Lori, accusing her of becoming “infatuated at times obsessive about near death experiences and spiritual visions.” He also claimed Lori had threatened to kill him “if he got in her way” during her mission as a God “to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020,” according to the court documents, and claimed she had “an angel there to help her dispose of the body.”

He dismissed the divorce proceedings a month later, in March 2019, and was killed four months later.

Lori Vallow and new husband Chad Daybell have since been accused of murdering her children, JJ and Tylee, and are awaiting trial for those crimes, as well as the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy.