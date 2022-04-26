Autopsy concludes Hogan patient death was homicide

Apr. 26—SALEM — A medical examiner has concluded that the death of a Hogan Regional Center resident last year was a homicide, the lawyer for the worker accused of assaulting him told a judge on Monday.

Patrick Tracey, 56, of Billerica, is currently facing charges of assault and battery on a disabled person causing serious bodily injury, following his arraignment last fall.

But his attorney, Jeffrey Sweeney, told two Salem District Court judges on Monday that he's aware of a grand jury investigation that would likely move the case to Salem Superior Court, which has jurisdiction over homicide cases.

The incident occurred at the Danvers facility on Sept. 12, when the developmentally disabled resident asked for a chance to go outside for a cigarette and Tracey told him to wait.

Their dispute escalated and Tracey allegedly pushed the resident into a wall, then dragged him to his room, where he was found, paralyzed, about 3 1/2 hours later.

Tracey had initially been detained without bail in the case following his arraignment last fall; he was later released on house arrest with conditions that include a GPS bracelet.

Sweeney is asking Judge Randy Chapman to further revise his conditions to allow Tracey to leave his home to go to work, citing financial strains since losing his job at Hogan.

But without a prosecutor handling the case available, Chapman agreed only to delay the hearing until Friday.

A further hearing on the request is scheduled for April 29.

Tracey had a 4 1/2 page criminal record sealed prior to his hiring at Hogan, court papers say.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

