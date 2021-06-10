Autopsy confirms Andrew Brown Jr. died after NC deputies shot him in back of head

Autopsy results released Thursday confirm Andrew Brown Jr. died of a gunshot wound to the back of his head, rekindling anger over the Elizabeth City man slain by sheriff’s deputies.

Brown, 42, died April 21 as Pasquotank deputies arrived to serve search and arrest warrants, firing into his car as he attempted to flee.

His family commissioned a private autopsy shortly afterward, and Brown’s attorneys called the fatal wound a “kill shot.”

The official autopsy from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported bullet wounds to both his brain and arm. The report confirms that deputies attempted to administer first aid after Brown’s car crashed into a nearby tree.

“Given the autopsy and toxicological findings, it is my opinion that Mr. Andrew Brown Jr.’s cause of death was due to a penetrating gunshot wound of the head. Another significant condition included a penetrating gunshot wound of the right upper arm,” the medical examiner’s report said.

But the report added to anger that has fueled weeks of protests following the shooting, along with District Attorney Andrew Womble’s decision not to prosecute deputies. Womble called the shooting “justified” because deputies feared being hit by Brown’s car.

“The autopsy results prove what we’ve always known to be true: Pasquotank County deputies executed Andrew Brown Jr. with a kill shot to the back of the head,” attorney Ben Crump said in a press release. “The false narrative that DA Womble has attempted to weave is completely discredited by this autopsy report.”

Crump said his legal team is further upset that county officials did not share the autopsy results with Brown’s family.

“While we are not surprised by the findings, we are both astounded and disgusted that the authorities in this case didn’t even have the decency to share these results with the family – we were alerted of their release by the media,” Crump said. “Every single opportunity DA Womble has had to do the right thing, he’s taken the route of cowardice and deceit. Shame on him.”

The results come as the Rev. William Barber II and NC NAACP President T. Anthony Spearman are calling on hundreds to march in protest Saturday. They are calling for a multi-state push to release the full video of the shooting, which Womble’s office has declined to do, and to bring in a special prosecutor.