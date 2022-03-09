Autopsy confirms cause of death of boy allegedly shot by brother

Mar. 9—An autopsy report for the 14-year-old boy who was allegedly shot by his brother on Feb. 24 in Olivehurst and later died showed that his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Leslie Williams with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, the 14-year-old boy from Olivehurst suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 24 after allegedly being shot by his 15-year-old brother near McGowan Parkway at Fleming Avenue in Olivehurst.

The 14-year-old victim later died on Feb. 26 at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento as a result of the incident, Williams said. She said as of Tuesday, no further information related to the case could be released to the public, including the identity of the boy who was shot.

On Feb. 24, the 14-year-old boy was left in critical condition after allegedly being shot by his brother near Taqueria El Taco Naco in Olivehurst, the Appeal previously reported.

ABC10 reported at the time that witnesses said the boy was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The news station also reported that the shooting was captured on surveillance cameras.

His 15-year-old brother, the alleged shooter, was taken into custody as a result of the incident. Williams said investigators believed at the time that additional minors may have been the intended targets of the shooting. The minors allegedly fled the scene of the shooting and were later contacted by Yuba County detectives.

Williams previously said the actions that led to the shooting were under investigation, including if the incident was related to gang activity.