Autopsy confirms Cox was shot from behind

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jimmy Tomlin, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 16—HIGH POINT — Fred Cox Jr., the teenager who was fatally gunned down by an undercover sheriff's deputy at a funeral four months ago, was shot four times, with at least two of those shots being fired from behind, according to the autopsy report.

A third shot, which lodged in Cox's neck, was also fired from behind, said Ben Crump, the Cox family's attorney, who released the autopsy results Monday during a news conference at the Guilford County Courthouse.

"The bullet is behind his (right) ear, so that is from a backward trajectory, too," Crump said, explaining that the medical examiner who performed the autopsy told the family that's where the bullet entered Cox's neck.

The other two bullets fired from behind hit Cox in his right shoulder and his left upper back, according to the report.

A fourth bullet hit Cox in the front of his left thigh.

"Even though this bullet comes from a front trajectory, (the medical examiner) is saying it could've been in the act where he's trying to turn and twist to get the door open," Crump said.

Cox, 18, was shot to death by an undercover Davidson County deputy at a memorial service held Nov. 8 at Living Water Baptist Church on Brentwood Street. According to witnesses, after gunfire from two passing vehicles had rained down in the vicinity of mourners, Cox was helping a youth and his mother get into the church safely when the deputy shot him.

The autopsy also states Cox had no firearm residue on his hands, indicating he had not fired a gun during the incident. Witnesses say he didn't even have a weapon on him.

The Cox family, their legal team and supporters say the autopsy confirms what they've been asserting all along: that Cox was gunned down without cause.

"It is very clear to us why Fred should not be dead, because Fred was literally going inside the church, reaching for the door," said the Rev. Greg Drumwright, a local advocate for racial justice who has helped lead the campaign to win justice for the Black teenager.

"The medical examiner concluded there was no gun residue on Fred's hands. He was not shooting at the police. He was not involved in a shootout toward the police. Fred did not have a weapon on him. He was killed by the police."

The deputy who shot Cox has not been publicly identified nor charged in Cox's death, a fact that disturbs Crump, particularly now that the autopsy report has been completed.

"It's been over four months since this happened, and still no answers," Crump said.

Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump has said she's waiting for the State Bureau of Investigation to complete its investigation of the shooting, but the Cox family's attorney said more than enough time has passed for that to happen.

"We're here to declare today that SBI, you have no more excuses," Ben Crump said. "We're demanding you either charge the officer or release your investigation to the public. It's about truth and transparency. No matter how long you seek to delay this, SBI, we will not allow you to sweep it under the rug."

Angie Grube, public information director for the SBI, said Monday that the investigation is nearing completion.

"We'll submit the case file to the DA for review," she said. "That could possibly happen next week. The DA will determine what, if any, charges to file."

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Global investors value China's Ant Group at over $200 billion - sources

    Some of Ant Group's global investors have valued the Chinese fintech firm at over $200 billion based on its 2020 performance, said people with knowledge of the matter, offering a more sober estimate after the shelving of its IPO and forced restructuring. The number is at least a third above Ant's valuation after its last fundraising in 2018 when it emerged as the world's most valuable unlisted technology company, yet is far short of the $315 billion it touted for what was set to be the world's largest IPO. Investor hopes for a massive windfall were dashed when regulatory scrutiny scuppered the $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) days ahead of Ant's November listing.

  • German COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: RKI

    German coronavirus infections are spreading exponentially, up 20% in the last week, an expert at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday, adding that the risk of AstraZeneca's vaccine was relatively low. On Monday, the number of cases per 100,000 rose to 83, up from 79 on Sunday and 68 a week ago, and the RKI has warned that metric could reach 200 by the middle of next month. Germany on Monday suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, making it the latest of several European countries to hit pause following reports of blood coagulation disorders in recipients.

  • Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has memoir out in September

    Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has a memoir coming out this fall that her publisher is calling an “unvarnished take" on her rise to becoming one of the world's most powerful women. “My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future" will be published Sept. 28, Portfolio Books announced Monday. Nooyi, 65, will trace her life from her childhood in India to her experiences as an immigrant at Yale University's business school to her many achievements as the rare woman and person of color in the upper echelons of the corporate world.

  • Suspension of AstraZeneca shots is 'political decision': Italy's medicines regulator head

    The decision by Germany, France and Italy to suspend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects is a "political one", the director general of Italy's medicines authority AIFA said on Tuesday. Magrini said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and that the benefit to risk ratio of the jab is "widely positive".

  • Biden looks to 'shots in arms and money in pockets' to reignite faith in government

    President Biden is leading Democrats in selling the newly signed relief plan, with an early eye on the midterms and restoring Americans' faith in government.

  • North Korea: Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'

    Influential figure Kim Yo-jong accuses Washington of trying to "spread the smell of gunpowder".

  • Michelle Obama urges friends Harry and Meghan to ‘forgive’ the royals in wake of bullying and racism claims

    Former first lady says she hopes they will find ‘clarity, love and resolve’ after Oprah Winfrey interview

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency Body

    ABCIt’s been just about two months since Donald Trump departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago so Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on how he was doing Monday night.“This is what our former president is up to,” the late-night host said during his monologue, telling his viewers about the recent report concerning Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, “she of the plumped lips” who has a charity called ‘Big Dog Ranch Rescue’ that “paid almost two million dollars to Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by guess who, over the past seven years.”“That doesn’t sound suspicious at all,” Kimmel added.But what the host really wanted to talk about were the disturbing Twitter posts from Trump “sycophants” that emerged from the charity’s latest event over the weekend.“President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one Trump supporter tweeted. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!”John Oliver Breaks Down Why Tucker Carlson Is a White SupremacistBrigitte Gabriel, who leads the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, added, “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!”“OK, listen, I get that you support Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “But put that picture back up for a second.”“He doesn’t look strong and he definitely doesn’t look fantastic,” he added. “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips. He looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes in pants.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pfizer execs say there's a 'significant opportunity' to hike prices of its COVID vaccine

    Execs told the company's investors that people may also need a third dose of the COVID vaccine, as well as regular yearly boosters.

  • AstraZeneca COVID vaccine temporarily banned in growing list of countries. Here’s why

    At least 16 of the more than 50 countries allowed to use the vaccine have issued temporary bans.

  • Meghan Markle said in 2015 that she bought a $5,800 Cartier watch to pass down to her future daughter

    In a 2015 interview with Hello!, Meghan Markle said she bought a Cartier watch and had it engraved in the hopes of gifting it to her daughter one day.

  • Netflix scores 35 Oscar nominations in year dominated by streaming

    Netflix Inc on Monday landed 35 Academy Award nominations for 16 films, including "Mank" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7," leading a pack of streaming services that offered movies at home while the coronavirus pandemic shut theaters. "Mank," a black-and-white drama about 1930s Hollywood, topped all films with 10 nods, including best picture, director, actor and supporting actress. Many of this year's Oscar contenders played on streaming services or were offered via video on demand as movie theaters around the world closed to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Etihad Airways says the end is near for its A380s and their high-flying apartments featuring butlers, chefs, and private showers that often cost $20,000 a trip

    A ticket for "The Residence" often exceeded $20,000 but came with a three-room A380 suite, secret airport lounges, an onboard shower, and a butler.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • How #FreeBritney went from dismissed fans to serious reform advocates

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • Chadwick Boseman is the 7th actor to receive a posthumous Oscar nomination. Here's who else has received the honor.

    Chadwick Boseman was nominated for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and joins actors like Heath Ledger and James Dean to earn a posthumous nomination.

  • Why the Soviet Union's nuclear-powered cruisers spooked the US into bringing back its battleships

    With the possible exception of the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, no Russian warships are as imposing as the Kirov-class battlecruisers.

  • Pats add Jonnu Smith in 1st big upgrade since Gronk's exit

    The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski. Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Smith has been a consistent presence for Tennessee, appearing in 60 games with 53 starts over the past four years.

  • 'Troubling' signs of Myanmar food price rises since coup: U.N. agency

    Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted the elected government and detained its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, with protests and a civil disobedience campaign of strikes paralysing parts of the economy. The World Food Programme (WFP) said food prices were rising with palm oil 20% higher in some places around the main city of Yangon since the beginning of February and rice prices up 4% in the Yangon and Mandalay areas since the end of February.