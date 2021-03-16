Autopsy confirms Cox was shot from behind

Mar. 16—HIGH POINT — Fred Cox Jr., the teenager who was fatally gunned down by an undercover sheriff's deputy at a funeral four months ago, was shot four times, with at least two of those shots being fired from behind, according to the autopsy report.

A third shot, which lodged in Cox's neck, was also fired from behind, said Ben Crump, the Cox family's attorney, who released the autopsy results Monday during a news conference at the Guilford County Courthouse.

"The bullet is behind his (right) ear, so that is from a backward trajectory, too," Crump said, explaining that the medical examiner who performed the autopsy told the family that's where the bullet entered Cox's neck.

The other two bullets fired from behind hit Cox in his right shoulder and his left upper back, according to the report.

A fourth bullet hit Cox in the front of his left thigh.

"Even though this bullet comes from a front trajectory, (the medical examiner) is saying it could've been in the act where he's trying to turn and twist to get the door open," Crump said.

Cox, 18, was shot to death by an undercover Davidson County deputy at a memorial service held Nov. 8 at Living Water Baptist Church on Brentwood Street. According to witnesses, after gunfire from two passing vehicles had rained down in the vicinity of mourners, Cox was helping a youth and his mother get into the church safely when the deputy shot him.

The autopsy also states Cox had no firearm residue on his hands, indicating he had not fired a gun during the incident. Witnesses say he didn't even have a weapon on him.

The Cox family, their legal team and supporters say the autopsy confirms what they've been asserting all along: that Cox was gunned down without cause.

"It is very clear to us why Fred should not be dead, because Fred was literally going inside the church, reaching for the door," said the Rev. Greg Drumwright, a local advocate for racial justice who has helped lead the campaign to win justice for the Black teenager.

"The medical examiner concluded there was no gun residue on Fred's hands. He was not shooting at the police. He was not involved in a shootout toward the police. Fred did not have a weapon on him. He was killed by the police."

The deputy who shot Cox has not been publicly identified nor charged in Cox's death, a fact that disturbs Crump, particularly now that the autopsy report has been completed.

"It's been over four months since this happened, and still no answers," Crump said.

Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump has said she's waiting for the State Bureau of Investigation to complete its investigation of the shooting, but the Cox family's attorney said more than enough time has passed for that to happen.

"We're here to declare today that SBI, you have no more excuses," Ben Crump said. "We're demanding you either charge the officer or release your investigation to the public. It's about truth and transparency. No matter how long you seek to delay this, SBI, we will not allow you to sweep it under the rug."

Angie Grube, public information director for the SBI, said Monday that the investigation is nearing completion.

"We'll submit the case file to the DA for review," she said. "That could possibly happen next week. The DA will determine what, if any, charges to file."

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579

