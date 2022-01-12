Autopsy confirms gunshot wound as cause of death in Joplin case

Jan. 12—An autopsy conducted Monday in Ozark confirmed that 17-year-old Prayer Nickelsen of Joplin died of a single gunshot wound, according to the Joplin Police Department.

Nickelsen's father, Todd J. Mayes, 59, is charged with fatally shooting her in the abdomen with a 9 mm pistol during an argument Sunday night at their home on Connor Avenue. The round severed an artery, and she died several hours later at Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Mayes is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action and remained in custody Tuesday with no bond set pending an initial appearance in Jasper County Circuit Court.