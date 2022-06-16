UPDATE Autopsy confirms prison death not suspicious

Jun. 16—SELINSGROVE — The death of a 36-year-old male inmate in Snyder County Prison early Tuesday morning is a suicide, officials said.

An autopsy this week confirmed the manner of death, District Attorney Mike Piecuch said.

No foul play was suspected in the death of the unidentified man who was transferred to the Snyder County Prison from Union County a couple of days ago, Warden Scott Robinson said.

Officials are not revealing the identity of the man, they said. Family members have been notified.

Piecuch and state police at Selinsgrove were summoned to the prison after the inmate was discovered.

Correction officers found the man unresponsive at 3 a.m. in a cell he occupied alone, Robinson said.

He was not under suicide watch and was considered "low risk" for self harm, he said.

Typically in these situations, Robinson said, officers will check cells about every two hours.

Staff performed CPR until emergency responders arrived and pronounced the man dead, he said.