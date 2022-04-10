Autopsy confirms single gunshot wound to the chest killed Derry man

Apr. 10—Autopsy results show a single gunshot to the chest from a Derry police officer killed a man during an apparent standoff on Old Coach Road in Derry on Saturday afternoon, the attorney general said in a release.

Old Coach Road is just off of the Route 28 Bypass, a 1/2 mile north of the Derry Post Office.

Police responded to a 911 call around 2:17 p.m. that said a person with a shotgun approached a private home at 1 Driftwood Road and fired at a resident.

Police responded to the 911 call. The AG's office said a neighbor from 5 Driftwood Road, Christopher Coppola, 43, was shot by police.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy Sunday morning and determined the manner of Coppola's death was homicide, according to a news release.

The name of the officers involved in the shooting have not been released.

"Initial information indicates three officers discharged weapons during the incident," the AG's office said.

The resident who Coppola fired at, as well as the law enforcement officers who responded, were not injured during the shooting incident, according a release from the AG.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Additional information will not be released until after the officers' formal interviews, which is expected to take place during the coming weeks, the release reads.