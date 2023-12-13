Autopsy, new details released in death of pharmacist in a Kennewick ravine. What we know

New details released Tuesday shed more light on the Dec. 5 police standoff that ended with the suicide of a Kennewick man who killed his brother-in-law.

Independent police investigators confirmed Tuesday that Adam Klei, 44, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound sometime during the two hours that officers had him surrounded near 44th Avenue and Gum Street.

Officials reported that Klei, a local pharmacist, also was struck in the head with a “less lethal munition” fired by a police officer before he died.

“An autopsy revealed that the less lethal injury was a survivable injury and ruled the cause of death was the self-inflicted gunshot,” read the statement from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The initial findings were released pending a full review led by officers from Pasco, Richland and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Kennewick police had been searching for Klei since the day before in connection with the deadly shooting of his brother-in-law, Travis Kitchen, 48, during a confrontation near Kitchen’s home on the 3000 block of South Jean Street.

Kitchen, a district sales leader for Frito Lay and a father of five, is married to Klei’s sister. He was found on the side of the road and could not be revived.

Kennewick police tried locating Klei throughout the day and evening.

A memorial for homicide victim Travis M. Kitchen has been placed on the 3000 block of South Jean Street at the spot where police say he was shot multiple times by his brother-in-law Adam P. Klei.

Overnight, police received a tip that someone matching Klei’s description was seen entering a wooded ravine in an area a couple miles from where Kitchen was shot.

The next day police reported seeing a man in the bushes holding a gun to his head, according to dispatch reports. Officers tried to talk with him.

“While refusing to comply with the commands, Klei fired several rounds in the direction of the officers. Officers did not return lethal fire,” read the SIU’s statement.

Detectives Corey McGee and Kris Safranek used “less lethal munitions,” including pepperballs, while they awaited a response from more regional law enforcement agencies, including SWAT, said the statement.

Members of the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team congregate after detectives encountered Kennewick murder suspect Adam P. Klei in south Kennewick on Dec. 5.

“All attempts were unsuccessful,” read the statement.

Officers were able to reach Klei after they determined he was likely incapacitated from what they believed was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kennewick police asked the SIU detectives to review his death because the less lethal ammunition was used.

The SIU team members are tasked with crime scene processing and collection, and with conducting interviews. That investigation is continuing.