Autopsy to determine cause of death after human remains found buried outside Palm Springs-area home

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on human remains found buried in the backyard of a home off Lake Worth Road between Palm Springs and Greenacres.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday its cold-case squad received information about the presence of remains on the 400 block of Selberg Lane, west of Kirk Road and south of Lake Worth Road.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and found the remains with the help of graduate anthropology students from Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.

The autopsy will determine the cause of death, PBSO said.

It's at least the third time in recent years that students from Florida Gulf Coast have helped area detectives with an investigation.

They joined PBSO in Greenacres in August 2019 after the agency received a new lead in the May 24, 1984, disappearance of 8-year-old Christy Luna. There have been no arrests in the case

In 2016, they helped the Martin County Sheriff's Office unearth the remains of Baby Moses, an infant found floating in the water near Stuart in November 1983, in the hopes that new DNA tests could determine who the child was. To date, the boy remains unidentified.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Human remains found at Palm Beach County home; autopsy to ID cause death