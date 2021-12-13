Autopsy to determine if Fort Worth investigators will pursue charges after baby found dead

Detectives on Monday continued to wait on autopsy results of a newborn girl who was found last week in the carport area of a home in east Fort Worth.

No arrests have been made in the case.

“It will depend on the ME’s report whether any charges will occur,” said Officer Brad Perez, a Fort Worth police spokesman, in a Monday email.

Officials at the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death for the infant, who was found Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives in the Crimes Against Children Unit are investigating.

Fort Worth police have not released many details on the incident as of Monday.

Police were called to a home in east Fort Worth just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. The call was made for an officer to meet someone at the residence.

During their investigation, officers found the deceased infant in the carport area.

The baby was identified as baby girl Lopez, according to the medical examiner’s office website.

The infant was found at the home where her family lived, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The baby died the same day she was born, according to the medical examiner’s records.