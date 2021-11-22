Autopsy determines Elijah Lewis, 5, was a homicide victim

Nov. 22—Five-year-old Elijah "Eli" Lewis, the boy who was the subject of a frantic search in October, died from a combination of malnourishment, bed sores, head injuries and fentanyl intoxication, authorities announced Monday.

The chief medical examiner of Massachusetts, where Eli was found last month, ruled the death a homicide, according to a statement issued on Monday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

"The cause of Elijah's death was determined to be violence and neglect, including facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers," the statement reads.

Pressure ulcers, also known as bed sores, develop when people are unable to move or change positions when in a bed or chair, according to the Mayo Clinic website. They develop on skin that covers bony areas such as heels, ankles, hips and tailbones.

Elijah's mother, Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and her boyfriend, Joseph Staph, 30, are in jail without bail on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment.

They have been in custody since their arrest on Oct. 16 in New York City. Dauphinais had children from different fathers and has suffered from drug problems and mental illness, her relatives have said.

Eli had behavior problems at times, and Dauphinais was in the process of sending him to live with a relative in California before he disappeared, her relatives said.

On Oct. 23, a New Hampshire State Police cadaver dog located Eli's body in Ames Nowell State Park in Abington, Mass., a town about 30 minutes southeast of Boston.

That ended a search of more than a week for the boy, whom rescuers had tried to find since Oct. 14. That's when child protection workers raised concerns about his well-being and whereabouts.

Much of the early search focused in Merrimack, where Eli had lived at times in a house on the shores of Naticook Lake.

The day after his body was discovered, more than 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Eli in Merrimack.