Autopsy determines Kailua-Kona man's death was a homicide

May 21—Based on autopsy results Hawaii island police have reclassified the investigation into the discovery of a body in Kona earlier this week as a second-degree murder case.

Shortly before 9 :30 a.m. Tuesday, Kona patrol officers were dispatched to the intersection of Palani Road and Queen Kaahumanu Highway in Kailua-Kona after receiving a report of a lifeless body near a tree, according to a Hawaii Police Department news release.

Police have identified the victim as a 63-year-old resident of Kailua-Kona but are not releasing his name until notification of his next of kin.

A forensic pathologist conducted an autopsy today and determined his death was a homicide, the release said. Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing to investigate. No further details were provided by police.

Anyone with information on the case should call the police department's nonemergency number at 808-935-3311 or contact Detective Ray Fukada by calling 808-326-4646 ext. 281 or emailing Ray.Fukada @hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide CrimeStoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1, 000. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.