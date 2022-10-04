Autopsy of Fairfield hotel shooting victim to be conducted today

Oct. 4—The autopsy of an 18-year-old found dead early Sunday morning in a second-floor hotel hallway is expected to be conducted today.

Butler County Coroner's Office spokesman Martin Schneider said it's scheduled for later today, and per protocol, preliminary results will be relayed to the deceased's family.

Fairfield first responders were dispatched at 5:23 a.m. Sunday to the Holiday Inn Express, 6755 Fairfield Business Center Drive, where the man was found dead.

Maj. Becky Ervin said the circumstances surrounding the man's death are under investigation, and those involved have been identified. No arrests, however, have been made at this time.

Ervin said the police department would be waiting on the autopsy results before releasing additional information.

The gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201 or Sgt. Pete Lagemann at 513-896-8246.