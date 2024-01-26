Autopsy findings on man found dead Wednesday night are pending toxicology report

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jason Murray's autopsy didn't shed much light on why he died Wednesday night in the 1900 block of Pierce Street, according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports, which take about six weeks to get the results, Costello said. Murray's autopsy was performed Thursday evening.

About 10 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of 19th and Pierce streets with a report of Murray's death.

Because of his age, 43, police considered the death suspicious despite there being no overt signs at the scene of violence, police said.

Murray, who is from Lafayette, had dinner Wednesday with relatives who live at 19th and Pierce streets. His relatives last saw him leaving and sitting in his car at a reasonable hour.

Then about 10 p.m. Wednesday, he was found dead.

Costello said the deputy coroner found Murray lying in the grass between the curb and the sidewalk beside his car.

