Autopsy for Imperial Stewart, teen who went missing in September, shows gunshot wounds

The Franklin County Coroner on Thursday released the autopsy report for Imperial Stewart, 17, who went missing Sept. 20 and whose remains were found nearly two weeks later on Columbus’ Northeast Side.

Seven people have already been charged in Stewart's death and disappearance, including Michael Tymeale Bowles, 20 at the time, who faces murder charges.

Thursday's report said the body was already heavily decomposed when it was found Oct. 3 in the woods near Sunbury and Agler roads, not far from Alum Creek. Forensics experts identified the victim as Stewart through fingerprint analysis. They analyzed the skeleton to conclude that Stewart was shot several times in the torso in what they ruled a homicide.

Stewart was last seen near Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road in a vehicle where police said he was with Bowles and several other teens and young men. According to court records, Stewart bought a firearm from Bowles, and after the transaction, Bowles, one of his brothers and a 16-year-old tried to rob Stewart. During that attempted robbery, Stewart resisted and was shot, records show.

