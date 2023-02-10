Autopsy: Inmate at 201 Poplar had bruises, cut after 'physical altercation' with officers

A Shelby County inmate died after a “physical altercation” with correctional officers exacerbated his heart condition in October, according to a newly released autopsy report.

The release of the autopsy comes as the city of Memphis is grappling with the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old FedEx worker and father who died three days after being beaten by officers in the Memphis Police Department.

The Shelby County Jail, often called 201 Poplar, is run by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The Commercial Appeal has reached out to the office for comment.

Gershun Freeman, 33, died Oct. 5, 2022, at the jail when he collapsed after a “physical altercation with corrections officers,” according to a narrative summary in his autopsy. He was restrained, had a cardiac arrest and officers gave him CPR before he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death was exacerbation of heart disease due to the physical altercation and being subdued by officers.

“The manner of death is classified as homicide for State vital record epidemiologic purposes and is not meant to definitively indicate criminal intent,” according to the autopsy.

In a written statement, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said its Justice Review Unit has begun going over details of the investigation into Freeman’s death. They received the medical examiner’s report Wednesday and will look at the investigation conducted so far by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The unit will make a recommendation to District Attorney General Steve Mulroy when the investigation is complete.

“Because this is an ongoing investigation and has not been completed by TBI or the JRU, this is the only information we can provide at this time,” the district attorney’s office said.

Freeman was arrested Oct. 1, 2022, after he was accused of attacking, threatening and kidnapping his girlfriend. The kidnapping charge stemmed from the woman telling investigators Freeman forced her into a car at his home and drove her to another location, where she was set free.

According to the autopsy, which was conducted by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center, Freeman had a history of a psychosis, which was considered a possible contributory cause of his death. He was healing from a stab wound in his back at the time of his death.

His body had multiple contusions and a 1-1/8 inch scalp laceration, according to the autopsy. The contusions were on his scalp, neck, forehead, and lower and upper lip.

The autopsy found hemorrhaging in his head, neck and back.

