Autopsy: Inmate died from multiple stab wounds

Sep. 9—BUNKER HILL — An autopsy of an inmate found dead inside his cell at Miami Correctional Facility has determined he died from multiple sharp force trauma wounds.

Matthew Koch, 42, was found unresponsive at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday by corrections officers. Despite life-saving measures performed by prison staff members, Koch succumbed to his injuries, according to a release.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday by Dr. Thomas Sozio, forensic pathologist, determined that Koch's death was a homicide caused by blood loss from multiple sharp force trauma wounds.

Investigators suspect foul play and are conducting an active homicide investigation, according to the release.

Police said no more information released will be released at this time.