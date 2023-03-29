Autopsy: Katelyn Markham’s body likely kept somewhere before being found in Indiana

Newly obtained documents detail the autopsy report of Katelyn Markham, and reveal more details about what possibly happened before her body was found in Indiana.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser presented part of the autopsy report to a judge Monday during the arraignment of Markham’s fiance John Carter.

Markham’s left wrist had multiple cut marks that caused “sharp force trauma.” These are not indicated as her cause of death but could be from dismemberment, according to the autopsy report from the University of Indianapolis Archaeology & Forensics Laboratory obtained by our news partners at WCPO.

The report also states that Markham’s bones were severely broken up and decomposed. The state of decomposition suggested that her body was kept somewhere, possibly indoors, for some time before being found, according to WCPO.

Markham’s skull also did not show signs that it decomposed where her body was found, according to the report.

It is not known if investigators know where Markham’s body was held before it was found in a woody area of Indiana in 2013.

Carter has pleaded not guilty to murder charges, and his bond was set at $1 million.