Autopsy: Man restrained by security at Lower Broadway bar died of oxygen deprivation

A Middle Tennessee man who died after being involved in an altercation with security staff at a Lower Broadway bar this year died from being deprived of oxygen, autopsy results released Friday show.

An autopsy, conducted Aug. 17 by Davidson County Senior Associate Medical Examiner Miguel Laboy, shows Dallas Jordan Barrett, 22, died Aug. 16 as a result of asphyxia at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.

His manner of death was homicide, Laboy concluded.

Barrett was found unresponsive by Nashville police on the top floor of the bar after a 911 call about a fight there just before 11 p.m.

Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said witnesses told police security guards pulled Barrett to the ground and held him on the floor after Barrett began to fight with them.

Aaron said officers began CPR until Nashville Fire Department personnel arrived. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

"He was subdued and restrained on the ground by personnel in the establishment for several minutes until becoming unresponsive," Laboy wrote in his five-page autopsy report. "Video footage of the event show the decedent restrained prone on the floor with personnel around and over the body."

"In my opinion, the death resulted from asphyxia," Laboy wrote.

Since then, homicide unit detectives have been investigating the circumstances surrounding Barrett's death, which remained unclassified pending autopsy results.

It was not immediately known whether police had filed criminal charges in the case Friday.

