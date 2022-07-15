Autopsy: Man stabbed 80 times in North Nashville slaying

Outside the home where 61-year-old Dwight Bond lived at the 2100 block of 15th Avenue North in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 28, 2022.

A Nashville man who was stabbed to death in March had at least 80 stab wounds, autopsy results released Friday show.

Dwight Bond, 61, was stabbed to death on March 26 in his North Nashville apartment, police said.

His nephew, John Bond Sr., 34, faces a criminal homicide charge in the case.

Police believe John Bond traveled to his parent's Nashville home after stabbing his uncle around 1:30 a.m. He stabbed his mother and father before his father shot him and called police, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

John Bond was also charged with two counts of attempted criminal homicide, records show. His parents were treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Court documents showed a lengthy history of domestic violence and protective orders against John Bond before the stabbing.

Autopsy shows numerous stab wounds on upper body

The autopsy showed at least 80 stab wounds across Dwight Bond's head, neck, chest, back and shoulders. He was stabbed six times on his head and scalp and 20 times on his neck.

When he died, Dwight Bond was wearing one green sock and one gray sock, the report said. He wore a red shirt.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as homicide caused by stab wounds.

John Bond is currently being held without bond. He is due next in court July 28, records show.

