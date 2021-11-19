Autopsy: Miami Correctional inmate died from stab wounds, blood loss

Nov. 19—BUNKER HILL — Police say the inmate at Miami Correctional Facility found severely injured Wednesday died from blood loss due to multiple stab wounds.

A forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Leo Cullen, 43, ruled the cause of death as a homicide, according to an Indiana State Police release.

Investigators are conducting an active homicide investigation, and said no more information will be released at this time.

Corrections officers found Cullen severely injured in the north housing unit dayroom at around 10:04 a.m. Despite medical intervention by prison staff members, Cullen succumbed to his injuries, according to the release.

Investigators said Thursday they suspected foul play.

According to records on the Indiana Department of Correction's website, Cullen was sentenced in January 2017 to 13 years in prison for an armed robbery conviction out of Tippecanoe County.

The investigation comes after two other attacks were reported at the prison in the last three months.

Matthew Koch, 42, was found dead inside his cell at around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5. An autopsy revealed he died from multiple sharp force trauma wounds.

On Aug. 8, three staff members were assaulted and received injuries at the prison.

Another assault was reported in March, when video footage showed a corrections officer speaking to offender Levi Greenup, who reached through the broken window of his cell and stabbed the officer with a handmade shank, according to a probable cause affidavit.

