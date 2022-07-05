Autopsy ordered on body of Athens man found in woods

Athens-Clarke police and the county coroner are investigating the death of a man found dead in a wooded area off Lexington Road on Monday.

Coroner Sonny Wilson said Tuesday the man has been identified as Timothy Luke Davis, 37, of Athens and that an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Police reported a woman called 911 at about 11:30 a.m. to report seeing the man's body in a location off Cross Creek Place.

Wilson said he did not see any signs of foul play and that it appears the man rode a bicycle to the location.

