Autopsy report determines migrant was stabbed to death by CBP agent in Douglas

A migrant was stabbed to death by a Customs and Border Protection agent in Douglas in late May, a Pima County medical examiner's autopsy report found.

Abigail Román Aguilar, 32, a Mexican immigrant from the state of Chiapas, died on May 24 after a "use of force incident" involving an agent, the CBP said in a statement issued that day.

Román Aguilar had two stab wounds in the chest and blunt force injuries including lacerations in the head and contusions in the head and extremities, according to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office report, obtained by The Arizona Republic.

The forensic pathologist determined the cause of death was "sharp force injuries of the trunk" and the manner of death was homicide, the autopsy report states.

His death was the second reported in 2022 related to agents' use of force in the Douglas Border Patrol Sector.

The confrontation occurred about 12:43 a.m. near Pan-American Avenue and Fifth Street, just a couple of blocks from the international border with Mexico, according to a statement released by CBP on May 24.

According to the autopsy report, Román Aguilar was apprehended by border patrol agents and taken to a hospital after injuring himself in a "barb wire incident" when running from agents. When he was discharged, he was "reportedly involved in an altercation with a United States Border Patrol agent, during which time he was stabbed with a knife." He was reported dead at the scene, the report states.

The identity of the agent involved and the nature of the deadly altercation was not immediately disclosed by authorities.

In an email to The Republic, Brooke Brennan, spokesperson for the FBI Phoenix office, said that the investigation into the "assault on a federal officer" was ongoing. No other information could be released, he said.

In response to initial reports of Aguilar's death, the Mexican Consulate in Douglas called for a thorough investigation into the involved agencies to clarify the facts and assign blame, if necessary.

CBP did not respond to a request for comment.

Second death of 2022 due to use of force in Douglas

On Feb. 19, about 12 miles north of the border on a rugged mountain trail, Border Patrol agent Kendrek Bybee Staheli shot and killed Carmelo Cruz Marcos, a Mexican man who had crossed the border illegally with a group of about 10 other migrants.

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed he died of multiple gunshot wounds on his chest and abdomen.

The Cochise County Attorney's Office announced it would not prosecute Staheli, whose name was not made public until the announcement by the prosecutor's office. County Attorney Brian McIntyre said the killing was justified under Arizona self-defense laws.

Human rights organizations, migrant advocates and family members of the victim demanded an independent investigation, citing concerns about the involvement of the Border Patrol's Critical Incidents Team.

The Border Patrol unit will be disbanded and won't be involved in critical incidents starting in October, CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus announced on May 3.

Starting in fiscal year 2023, all investigations will be handled by CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility to ensure the agency "achieves the highest levels of accountability," Magnus wrote.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Autopsy report: Migrant stabbed to death by CBP agent in Douglas