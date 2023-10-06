Oct. 5—WINONA, Minn. — An autopsy report for Madeline Kingsbury released by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office gives little insight into what happened to the Winona mother of two who was killed this summer.

Kingsbury's body was found on the 4200 block of 198th Street

near Mabel

following months of searching.

The father of her children, Adam Fravel, 29, of Winona, is currently facing first- and second-degree murder charges related to her death. He has been in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Center since

his arrest on June 9.

Kingsbury's autopsy report list her cause of death as homicidal violence, something that was released by authorities months ago.

The date and where her injuries took place are unknown, according to the report.

The medical examiner noted that a knotted towel had been wrapped around Kingsbury's head and neck, according to the criminal complaint.

Fravel was the last person to see Kingsbury alive, and law enforcement has connected what they think is Fravel traveling down to the Mabel area in Kingsbury's vehicle, along with other evidence, such as matching tape and sheets found on her body and at the couple's shared home. Kingsbury is also alleged to have broken off an abusive relationship with Fravel, who admitted to an obsession with Gabby Petito, a woman who was killed in 2021 by her fiance.

He is

being held on a $2 million conditional bail or bond.

Fravel faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree murder. If convicted of second-degree murder, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

Kingsbury was reported missing

on March 31, 2023.

"(Kingsbury) had a bright future, and Mr. Fravel took that from her," Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said during a news conference in June. "By charging him today with her murder, we intend to hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Sonneman's office has faced criticism, both

from the bench

and

from a legal expert,

regarding how her office has handled issues surrounding the case, including custody of the children and whether Sonneman's office prematurely charged Fravel with only circumstantial evidence.

Fravel's next appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Phillip Prokopowicz, a former Dakota County prosecutor, is leading the prosecution team for Winona County against Fravel.