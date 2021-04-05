New autopsy report reveals 2004 death of Alonzo Brooks was a homicide

1 / 2

New autopsy report reveals 2004 death of Alonzo Brooks was a homicide

Andrea Cavallier
·3 min read

The death of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks who was found dead in a creek following a house party in rural Kansas 17 years ago has been ruled a homicide after his body was exhumed as authorities investigated his case as a possible hate crime.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Monday that as part of a continuing federal investigation into Alonzo’s death, his body was exhumed and taken to Dover Air Force Base for examination. The examiner’s report concludes that his death was a homicide.

“We knew that Alonzo Brooks died under very suspicious circumstances,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard. “This new examination by a team of the world’s best forensic pathologists and experts establishes it was no accident. Alonzo Brooks was killed. We are doing everything we can, and will spare no resources, to bring those responsible to justice.”

According to the release, the new autopsy focuses on injuries to parts of Alonzo’s body that the examiner concluded are inconsistent with normal patterns of decomposition. Details of the examination are being withheld for investigative purposes.

In 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Kansas and the FBI reopened the investigation of Brooks’s death, which had been dormant for years. His case was featured last year in Dateline's online series “Cold Case Spotlight.

As part of the new investigation, the FBI also announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for Alonzo’s death.

In the initial investigation, a coroner in Linn County said he was unable to determine a cause of death and witnesses’ interviews failed to produce any arrests.

According to authorities, the new investigation is focused on determining whether Alonzo, an African-American man was the victim of a racially-motivated killing.

The 23-year-old was last seen alive in April 2004 during a party at a farmhouse on the outskirts of La Cygne. He was one of only three African-American men at the party, which 100 or more people attended.

Alonzo’s family told Dateline that he rode to the party with friends, but they left before he did, leaving him without a ride home. When Alonzo failed to come home the next day, his family and friends contacted the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

According to reports at the time, the Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies searched areas around the farmhouse, including parts of nearby Middle Creek, but did not find Alonzo.

After Alonzo had been missing for almost a month, a group of his family and friends organized a search. They began on the road near the farmhouse and walked the two branches of Middle Creek. In just under an hour, they found Alonzo’s body, partially on top of a pile of brush and branches in the creek.

Alonzo’s father said he and a family friend were the ones who spotted him.

“My God, it was awful,” Billy Brooks Sr. told Dateline. “To find my boy like that. Nothing can describe that pain.”

Billy said during their search that day, the skies had been overcast and threatened rain. But when they found Alonzo’s body, the skies cleared and the sun came out.

“It was like my boy was telling me everything was OK now,” Billy said. “At least we had found him. It wasn’t how we wanted to find him, but at least we did.”

Alonzo’s family continues to search for answers in his case. A Facebook page “Justice for Alonzo Brooks” was created to discuss the case and help share awareness.

Anyone with information about Alonzo’s case is asked to call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or 816-474-TIPS or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Recommended Stories

  • Leaking toxic Florida reservoir evidence of decades of failure, environmental activists say

    “Whatever could go wrong has gone wrong," a longtime environmental activist said of the reservoir where the leak is occurring.

  • Raleigh police say death of 20-year-old woman on Hillsborough Street is a homicide

    Police now say the death of the young woman, a recent college student, is a homicide.

  • Republicans Keep Worshipping at This Zealot’s No-Tax Altar

    Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/GettyGrover Norquist, the high priest of Republican tax-cutting, may not be as prominent as he was in the 1990s, but he is the reason that Joe Biden can’t afford to lose a single senator or more than a handful of House members without losing his entire economic agenda.Norquist, who once said his goal is to starve the government down to the size “where we can drown it in the bathtub,” has been remarkably successful at shaping a political environment that makes it hard to even talk about, let alone succeed in, raising taxes. He’s in a tight corner now, but it would be dangerous to write him off as old news.When President George H.W. Bush lost his re-election in 1992 after breaking his promise to not raise taxes, Norquist called it “a teaching moment.” Since then, he has held the sword of Damocles over politicians by having them sign an anti-tax pledge. In no small part because of that pledge, it’s unlikely a single Republican will support President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan which he would pay for by raising taxes on families with incomes over $400,000 and by increasing the corporate tax rate to 28 percent after President Trump slashed it from 35 to 21 percent.In the last Congress, 45 senators and 212 House members signed Norquist’s pledge. “Even those few Republicans who don’t sign the pledge, everybody believes they did sign it,” Norquist told The Daily Beast. He points out there hasn’t been a tax increase since 1994, except when Democrats have the House and Senate and presidency. Democrats lost their congressional majorities after Bill Clinton’s first two years, and Barack Obama suffered what he called a “shellacking” at the two-year mark, losing the House and six Senate seats.The Democrats’ New More-Free-Stuff Agenda Is a True WinnerNow, Norquist is facing a huge test of his strength as Biden is promising a plan for good-paying jobs to build back America, and taxes to pay for those jobs. Polls show Americans favor taxes on the rich by wide margins, and that even many Republicans are open to them, but so far that hasn’t convinced their representatives.“It takes a pandemic and Donald Trump to make this a different time,” says Democratic pollster Peter Hart. “All the rules are changed, and those who can’t adapt to the world we’re going to see are going to be left in the dust. This is in many respects a transition from what we’ve been living with for over 25 years. We’re going to make investments in the future rather than rely on old shibboleths.”Asked if he had any data to back up his optimistic assertion of a transformed political environment, Hart parried the question, saying lightheartedly, “I wouldn’t want to ruin the mystery of it with data,” then adding that his polling company would be back in the field soon to get a better sense of what he thinks is happening.He explained that Biden took office with a 52-53 percent approval, low for a new administration but now is in the high 50s, which tells us a little more about the politics ahead, says Hart: “that the tribalism may be waning somewhat, and I would underline somewhat.”The mythology around Norquist and the political danger posed by tax increases grew after Bush lost in 1992. “He didn’t lose because of taxes, he lost because there was a recession. It was just a yarn Grover spun to get people to send him money, and that congealed into Republican dogma,” says Jack Pitney, a professor of American politics at Claremont McKenna College. The aversion to taxes is less about Norquist than about Trump’s heavy hand, he says. “Republicans are afraid they’ll be denounced by Trump if they support any tax increase.”What Biden has going for him is that the argument for raising taxes is persuasive, says Pitney. Voters understand that unlimited deficit spending is unsustainable, and the perception that rich people and corporations are getting away with highway robbery is what matters politically. “Republicans don’t want to cross Trump, while at the same time they’re trying to present themselves as a working-class party. It’s hard for them to argue against it (raising taxes on the rich and corporations) on the merits.”Also, people love concrete, they love roads and bridges, says Pitney, who before he went into academia was legislative director for former New York Senator Alphonse D’Amato, nicknamed “Senator Pothole” for his assiduous attention to basic constituent services.Even so, the decades-long resistance to taxes is far from over. Democrats shouldn’t rush to write off Norquist. He had the big idea of a “no tax” pledge that unified conservatives across varied causes from gun rights to evangelicals, home schoolers and anti-abortion activists. His Wednesday meetings are legendary and each week bring well over a hundred activists to the office of Americans for Tax Reform, the group he formed in 1985.Borrowing Norquist’s strategy, the Koch brothers have been quietly circulating for some time through a conservative group they back, Americans for Prosperity, a “no tax on climate” pledge. According to a two-year study made public last week by the Investigative Reporting Group at American University, the pledge is gaining currency among elected officials not only in Washington but in state houses. There are currently 411 signers, which include the entire Republican leadership in the U.S. House, a third of House members, and a quarter of U.S. senators.A bare knuckles fight lies ahead, but Democrats are bullish about their prospects in a way that they haven’t been for a long time. “What’s going to happen here, Biden is going to pass another major piece of legislation, and it’s going to be popular too,” says Jim Kessler with Third Way, a centrist Democratic group that once might have parted ways with progressives over a big spending program but has now joined the chorus for Biden to “go big” with infrastructure and to finance it mainly through taxes on the wealthy and corporations.“We believe things should be paid for,” says Kessler. “If it’s worth having, it should be paid for. And we want an economy that is vibrant and where work pays. We’re undertaxed as a country.” Republicans will be hard-pressed to oppose raising taxes on the richest among us and on corporations now that their coalition relies on lower-income, blue-collar workers. “Their voters are a lot less wealthy than they were in Grover Norquist’s heyday,” says Kessler.Norquist initially deflected questions from The Daily Beast about the continued relevancy of his anti-tax message, saying, “infrastructure is a French word for everything except roads.” He says Trump, who signed the pledge, was “generally fine on taxes… except for tariffs on China.” Tariffs are taxes, says Norquist, and their cost is passed on to American consumers. He predicts a higher corporate tax rate will come back to sting the Democrats “because taxes are a direct war on people in the suburbs who didn’t like the guy with the orange hair,” but also won’t like the drag on their 401-Ks when corporate profits are shaved by higher taxes. More than half the population (53 percent) has 401-Ks or an IRA, he notes, adding that “Biden’s guys don’t get who they’re poking, who they’re screwing.”Actually, Biden’s guys know exactly what they’re doing, and what they’re up against. And they’re ready. The voters will decide whether they want “The American Jobs Plan,” and whether they want Amazon and Jeff Bezos to pay for it. Biden is making a good bet that the answer is yes, and we’ll know soon enough if government is too big to drown.Editor's note: A previous version of this column quoted Norquist as saying, “Infrastructure is a French word for everything except votes.” That has been corrected to "everything except roads." Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Teacher sparks outrage for making students watch Derek Chauvin trial and act as mock jurors

    A teacher in Dallas has sparked a public outcry from parents and the community at large after it was revealed he assigned freshmen students a project in which they were made to watch the Derek Chauvin trial and act as mock jurors. Parents at Cedar Hill High School in suburban Dallas are furious that their children were mandated to watch the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter stemming from the death of George Floyd. The assignment meant students would be subjected to having portions of the high-profile trial – including the incredibly graphic video of Chauvin’s kneeling on Floyd’s neck – screened during class.

  • Chauvin's actions 'not' reasonable force -MN Police Chief

    "That is not part of our policy, that is not what we teach..." Chief Medaria Arradondo told the jury.Chauvin, who is white, was caught in widely seen bystander videos kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for more than nine minutes.Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges. Prosecutors have called Arradondo and other police officers to undermine Chauvin's defense that he did only what he was trained to do in his 19 years as a police officer.

  • Harvey Weinstein launches appeal against convictions for rape and sexual assault

    Harvey Weinstein has launched an appeal against his convictions for rape and sexual assault, focusing on a juror who wrote a book. It comes more than 12 months after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Lawyers for the disgraced Hollywood mogul, 69, argued in legal papers lodged in New York he was denied a fair trial and requested his convictions be reversed. The Manhattan court Weinstein was tried in was "permeated with negative publicity about him and his alleged relationships with women", according to the filing, and there were "carnival-like conditions". The filing added: "Mr Weinstein had a right to a fair trial by an impartial jury. The trial court should have exercised the utmost vigilance in protecting this most important right of the defendant. "Instead, the trial court was cavalier in its obligation to safeguard this right and the consequences for Mr Weinstein were disastrous." Weinstein, a prolific film producer, was once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood before his downfall in October 2017 ignited the £MeToo movement. Multiple women came forward in the New York Times and New Yorker to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour, triggering a wider reckoning for men accused of abuse. He was convicted in February last year of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing a sex act on another woman at his apartment in July 2006.

  • Fertility experts debunk 19 myths about getting pregnant and fertility

    Fertility specialist Cindy Duke and reproductive urologist Sriram Eleswarapu join us to debunk 19 myths about getting pregnant. They talk about how IVF isn't guaranteed to work, stress does not cause pregnancy loss, and best practices if you're experiencing erectile dysfunction. Did you know there are ways to improve your sperm quality? Dr. Duke and Dr. Eleswarapu dive deep into these myths and more on this episode of Debunked.

  • See the Spine-Chilling Season 3 Trailer for Oxygen's Mark of a Serial Killer

    As part of their Serial Killer Week, Oxygen is premiering season three of Mark of a Serial Killer. Get the exclusive first look at the haunting new season.

  • Box Office: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' sets pandemic record with $48.5 million debut

    LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - "Godzilla vs. Kong" muscled its way to a pandemic-era box office record, giving Hollywood studios and theater owners alike hope that people are ready to return to the movies after a year of watching Netflix at home. Prior to this weekend, "Wonder Woman 1984" had the biggest three-day start with $16.7 million, followed by "Tom and Jerry" with $14 million. The results for "Godzilla vs. Kong" are especially impressive because the film is also available to HBO Max subscribers for no extra fee.

  • Meet Arizona's water one-percenters

    In Phoenix, two cities are emerging: one is water-rich, the other water-poor A flood-irrigated home in Phoenix. Photograph: Cassidy Araiza/The Guardian Every two weeks, Dawn Upton floods her lawn. She treks into her back yard, twists open two valves big as dinner plates, and within minutes is ankle-deep in water. “You have to have irrigation boots, girl,” she says during a video tour of her property in Mesa, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona. She flips her camera to reveal green grass, then tilts her phone skyward at four towering palm trees. As she walks, she pans across pecan, pomegranate, and citrus trees – lemon, orange, a grapefruit sapling. A tortoise, between 80 and 100lbs, lumbers toward her, chewing. “There’s Simba,” Upton says. “Hey buddy! What is that, Simba? You can’t eat it.” She pats him affectionately on the head. This lush half-acre is Upton and her husband’s oasis, fed by flood irrigation in the heart of the Sonoran desert. Upton is among a handful of homeowners – by one accounting, just 1% – of metro Phoenix’s 4.4 million people to receive flood irrigation. The Salt River Project, the area’s largest supplier of such water, delivered almost 60,000 acre-feet of water to that small number of residents in 2019, or 7.5% of the water it delivered that year to all customers combined. In that same year, the Salt River Project sent 36,003 acre-feet to Phoenix-area schools, parks, golf courses and churches (and 63,500 acre-feet to farmers – another story entirely) to irrigate trees and turf. To provide scale for that type of usage: one acre-foot of water can sustain three Phoenix-area families for a year. The entire city of Chandler, Arizona, population 261,000, uses 60,000 acre-feet of water annually. The water, untreated, is cheap. To flood her yard twice a week, except in winter, Upton pays $100 a year to Salt River Project and $350 to her subdivision’s irrigation water delivery district, a special taxation district she helped start. If it were city water, “we could never afford this,” Upton says. “It’d be over $600 a month.” The total amount of raw water to irrigate lawns and trees in private homes, parks, and schools has changed little in the last 36 years. Some people deem the practice a harmless anomaly. Others defiantly defend it against a backdrop of conservation messaging and intensive planning for climate change, drought, and future water scarcity. Saguaros in the landscape at South Mountain Preserve in Phoenix. Photograph: Cassidy Araiza/The Guardian ••• Phoenix has a deep history of environmental injustice. Low-income communities and communities of color suffer disproportionately from Phoenix’s extreme heat, a problem compounded by water access and affordability. No one appears to have studied how flood irrigation correlates with wealth or race. Research indicates white, wealthier people are more likely to live in grassier, shadier neighborhoods. In one study from 2008, local researchers found that during one heat wave, the temperature discrepancy between a wealthier neighborhood and a poorer one in Phoenix hit 13.5F. Trees and grass accounted for the difference. Whiter, wealthier people were more likely to have more vegetation, and in turn, cooler climates, the authors found. That study did not examine how greener areas were watered, but any irrigation has costs. “Affluent people ‘buy’ more favorable microclimates,” the researchers concluded. Cynthia Campbell, water resources advisor for the city of Phoenix, says she understands why wealthy neighborhoods might still have flood irrigation while poorer ones don’t, even if both have legal rights to the water: high-income families can afford to spend hundreds of dollars on water delivery, pipeline repairs, and irrigation-district taxes. For lower-income ones, that kind of spending might not be possible. Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University (ASU) Morrison Institute, sees “two Phoenixes”. One is water-rich, the other water-poor, she says. ••• Step away from Phoenix’s suburban sprawl into what little natural desert now remains, and you’ll find yourself in a dense ecosystem. Saguaro cacti stretch 40ft high, and barbed cholla stand alongside outstretched ocotillo plants. In the spring, after winter rains, a faint sage green carpets the desert floor. Only in recent decades has the landscaping of metro Phoenix begun to resemble the surrounding desert. In 1978, grass dominated 80% of home landscapes. By 2014, that had dwindled to less than 15%, as the popularity of desert landscaping, or xeriscaping, grew. The area receives on average 8in of rainfall a year. Urban flood irrigation reflects an essential tension in the management of Arizona’s water. On one hand, city and state leaders seek to reassure everyone that the region has sufficient water. Arizona’s economy has long been tied to growth, and leaders don’t want to scare off would-be residents with warnings of scarcity, like the fact that groundwater is over-pumped, that the state is exploring options to desalinate ocean water or brackish groundwater, or that Arizona will likely soon take mandatory cuts to its share of Colorado River water. On the other hand, cities in this bastion of Sunbelt conservatism encourage residents to use water “wisely”. Avoiding ordinances limiting individual water use, they instead have water-conservation websites, literature on optimizing watering systems, rebate and incentive programs, and workshops encouraging residents to consider low-water desert landscaping and low-flow toilets. They don’t demand that residents use less water, while other US cities do. The average resident in metro Phoenix, where water prices are among the lowest in the nation, consumed more than 115 gallons of water per day in 2018. That’s down from about 135 in 2005, but still well above the average resident of Tucson (less than 85 gallons), which never had comparable access to water. The 2015 US average consumption was 83 gallons per day. . Large-scale changes to urban flood irrigation would come at a cost – converting to drip or sprinklers is expensive. A common claim is that trees raised on flood irrigation will die without it, but some evidence suggests otherwise. Two studies have found that mature citrus and olive trees, both of which are present in Phoenix, can respond positively when converted from flood to sprinkler, drip, or other irrigation, although they take a few years to adapt. Meanwhile, Phoenix has an urban heat island problem – concrete and asphalt absorb the sun’s radiation during the day and release it at night, worsening every year – which flood irrigated trees and grass may assuage. Average night-time temperatures today are nearly 9F hotter than they were 50 years ago. Last year, Phoenix broke records with the number of days over 100F; its deadly summer heat can exceed 120F. It’s just not popular to regulate people’s water use Advocates of flood irrigation also invoke the desire to maintain the historic character of a neighborhood, Phoenix’s “oasis” feel, and, inevitably, the property values commensurate with both. Wendy Wonderley moved to Arizona in 1984. Before retiring to Indiana in January, she lived in several Phoenix neighborhoods with flood irrigation, calling them “very pleasant to live in”. She frames flood irrigation as a question of values. “If you’re going to live here in this desert,” Wonderley explains, “Then you’re going to have to alter some of the attributes of it.” “If Phoenix as a society decides, ‘Nope, we really want desert vegetation everywhere,’ then that’s that, but it would be a real shame,” she says. “It’s just not popular to regulate people’s water use,” says Kelli Larson, a professor of geography at ASU who has studied landscape choices and municipal ordinances. In a 2017 paper she co-authored, she found that despite campaigns to urge people to switch to desert landscaping, preferences for lush, grassy landscapes still exist, especially among long-term residents. Many want more grass than they have. Left: flood irrigation in Phoenix. Right: the desert landscape at Black Mountain Summit Trail in Cave Creek. In another study published last year, Larson and her co-authors examined municipal landscaping ordinances in metropolitan areas across the US, including Phoenix. They found that 68% of the two dozen municipalities in greater Phoenix stress water conservation, compared to 87% of municipalities in the Los Angeles area, and that a greater proportion of municipalities in the water-rich Minneapolis-St Paul area (68%) restrict landscape irrigation than do those around Phoenix (56%). Pending water scarcity in Phoenix, Larson adds, is less about whether it will be available, and more about to whom. “It’s going to become institutionally limited, economically limited, way before it’s going to become actual physical scarcity,” she says. Tempe, southeast of Phoenix, still operates flood irrigation for about 900 residents and 16 city parks. It recovers just half those costs from users. On a video call, Braden Kay, Tempe’s director of sustainability, explains the city’s support for flood irrigation partly as a need to maintain large trees for cooling. Terry Piekarz, Tempe’s municipal utilities director, who is also on the call, nods. “We’re not saying, ‘Don’t [use water],’” he says, echoing other city officials interviewed for this article. “We’re saying, ‘Use water wisely.’” ••• Under Arizona’s labyrinthine water laws, transferring water from one place to another is difficult. All water from the Salt River Project must be used on Salt River Project lands – designated a century ago by legal decree. Similar legal and jurisdictional challenges affect Arizona’s share of the Colorado River and its groundwater. Although the effects of ongoing drought and climate change, including less surface water, are prompting calls for greater flexibility in managing water, options remain limited. Sarah Porter, an expert on water policy who directs the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Morrison Institute at ASU. Photograph: Cassidy Araiza/The Guardian For example, if Porter were to decline her own home’s allocation of flood irrigation water – which she has a “complex relationship” with – it can’t be sent to, say, water-stressed North Phoenix, which isn’t legally entitled to it. Instead, when she declines her water, it goes to the municipality where she lives, Phoenix, for treatment and distribution to Salt River Project territory. Someday, Porter dreams, that could change. Her wish is that people like her, who have irrigation rights, could one day forgo their own allocation and instead opt into alternative water uses, like watering trees or rehabilitating dry riverbeds. She has also spoken with Salt River Project about the possibility of installing a tank in her yard to collect flood irrigation water to use in a less water-intensive sprinkler system – an option that is legal but expensive. As for Dawn Upton, she says she’s aware of living in a desert – she turns off the faucet when brushing her teeth – and sometimes questions whether everything that made flood irrigation possible should’ve been done at such a massive scale at all. But, that can’t be undone. Plus, she adds, “when you look at this lawn, I don’t think I want it any other way”.

  • US Capitol attacker's family says he suffered 'repeated head trauma' from years of playing football

    Noah Green's family said he was "not a terrorist" and that he had suffered "repeated head trauma" from playing football.

  • California's Carlsbad Flower Fields welcome visitors with full blooms

    People took pictures amid waist-high blossoms in every imaginable hue of orange, pink, yellow and purple at California's famous Flower Fields in Carlsbad as it opened to the public. The attraction was closed for most of 2020, due to pandemic-related restrictions, but plummeting coronavirus cases and California's move to the orange tier of lockdown restrictions means the fields can once again welcome a limited number of visitors. "I am so happy we're open again," said general manager Fred Clarke.

  • Authorities rule Miracle on Ice star Mark Pavelich's death to be suicide

    Pavelich as committed to a mental health treatment center at the time.

  • Bar lobbyists from UNC Board of Governors, a new bill says. 3 of them are members now.

    Under proposed legislation, lobbyists and their spouses would not be eligible for appointment to the UNC System Board of Governors.

  • Ilhan Omar: 'Horrendous' to watch Derek Chauvin's defense 'put George Floyd on trial'

    The Minneapolis community is "on edge" about the result of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes during an arrest before Floyd died last May, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Sunday on CNN. Omar explained to State of the Union host Jake Tapper that "we have seen justice not delivered in our community for many years." She added that it's been particularly "horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial" and noted "the one part that has stayed with me is the fact that everyone ... who took the witness stand, said they felt helpless. That is a feeling that we know really well here in Minneapolis when it comes to police abuse." ⁦.@IlhanMN⁩ on ⁦@CNNSotu⁩: “It’s been really horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial, instead of the former police officer who’s charged with his murder.” pic.twitter.com/9uOW58uiBp — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) April 4, 2021 Despite her concerns, Omar did say "there is a lot of confidence in [Minnesota] Attorney General Keith Ellison and the prosecutors in this case." Read more at The Guardian and Axios. More stories from theweek.comThe GOP's cultural impotenceThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemGonzaga-Baylor may be the most anticipated college basketball title game since 2005

  • Ex-Raptor Terence Davis finally addresses media after domestic violence allegations

    Terence Davis finally addressed domestic violence allegations after not speaking with reporters while in Toronto.

  • Flashback: Kurt Cobain Rips Through ‘Dive’ in Lingerie at 1993 Nirvana Show

    On the anniversary of Kurt Cobain's death, watch him perform an early gem in a lace slip and tiara

  • Suspect in Capitol attack 'intentionally struck' officers: Police

    While authorities continue to search for a motive in the deadly vehicle ramming attack at the U.S. Capitol that left one Capitol Police officer dead and another officer injured, the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said on Monday that the officers were "intentionally struck." The suspect, Noah Green, was killed by police after he struck the officers with his vehicle, rammed it into a barricade, exited his vehicle and moved towards another Capitol Police officer with a large knife, the MPD said.

  • How Did This Get Made? and Blank Check join forces to sift through the Snyder Cut

    HDTGM is the go-to podcast for going deep on mediocre movies. And what film is more arguably mediocre than the storied Snyder Cut? Hosts Paul Scheer and Jason Mantzoukas (June Diane Raphael was absent this episode) are joined by Blank Check’s Griffin Newman and David Sims to discuss the polarizing behemoth that is Zack Snyder’s Justice League. With the movie clocking in at four hours long, it’s only right that this episode of HDTGM is similarly supersized. There’s a lot to discuss, especially because there’s a fifty-fifty split of admirers and haters among this group. As hosts of a podcast all about directors who achieve massive success (thereby securing a blank check to bring their passion projects to the screen), Newman and Sims share their perspective on Zack Snyder’s career and lend a lot of context to the conversation. Overall, the crew agrees that Snyder’s version is indeed better than Joss Whedon’s, though Mantzoukas offers the important reminder that Snyder’s version exists in large part due to the badgering of a toxic fanbase. [Jose Nateras]

  • The Navajo Nation and Wisconsin show there's no 1 path to COVID-19 vaccination success

    The Navajo Nation, which had the highest rate of COVID-19 infections anywhere in the U.S. last May, recently recorded zero cases and zero deaths in a 24-hour period, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez noted Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation. The Navajo Nation has also vaccinated more of its population than any U.S. state — more than half the 170,000 residents of the tribal lands spanning New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah are fully vaccinated, The New York Times reports, and the nation of 300,000 enrolled members is averaging 11 infections a day, down from 250 a day in late November. Nez said the Navajo Nation was able to tamp down COVID-19 through a strict lockdown, a year-old mask mandate, and a communal culture that convinced people to wear masks and get vaccinated. "It wasn't about restricting people's freedoms when we told people to wear a mask or to stay home," he said on Face the Nation. "It was looking at the greater good." Tribal leaders also held town halls where experts could answer questions and address concerns about the vaccines, and the nation's decision to coordinate closely with the chronically underfunded federal Indian Health Service for vaccines proved fortuitous, the Times reports. Tribes that partnered with the Indian Health Service for vaccines are faring much better than those who used state systems, a recent NPR analysis found. Wisconsin has also gone from an immunization laggard in January to among the fastest and most efficient vaccination efforts in the country, The Washington Post reports. If the Navajo Nation turned its efforts around through unity, Wisconsin managed despite frequent sniping between the Republican-run state legislature and Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Andrea Palm, the acting state health secretary — acting, because the GOP Senate refused to confirm her since 2019. Palm and her deputies focused Wisconsin's efforts on maximizing the number of public and private health care providers to deliver the vaccine, rather than using a few large vaccination centers. That was a labor-intensive process that slowed things down at first, the Post reports, but it prepared Wisconsin for a quick ramp-up without the urban-rural disparity seen in other states, and the reliance on smaller local providers should give the state a leg up as supply surpasses demand. You can read more about Wisconsin's turnaround, and how it might affect Palm's nomination to be President Biden's deputy Health and Human Services secretary, at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comThe GOP's cultural impotenceThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemGonzaga-Baylor may be the most anticipated college basketball title game since 2005