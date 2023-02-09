Autopsy report reveals more details in September stabbing death of 17-year-old Northside High student

An autopsy report of the 17-year-old student killed in a Sept. 1 tragic stabbing incident at Northside High School has been released.

On Sept. 1, the Jacksonville Police Department received a call at 7:01 a.m. from Northside High School's school resource officer regarding a physical altercation between students, according to previous The Daily News reporting. Two students were stabbed in the incident, and both were transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where one of the students, a 17-year-old boy, succumbed to his injuries.

In an autopsy report obtained by The Daily News from the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's Office, it was revealed that a single stab wound to the left chest was the cause of the student's death. The stab wound was made by a knife with a 3 1/2-inch blade.

The autopsy report went on to explain that law enforcement reported that video recorded the incident, showing that after the altercation was broken up by school staff, the boy was seen passing out in a teacher's arms. He then regained consciousness and was seen standing alone around a balcony in the common area on the second floor of the school, where the incident occurred, before passing out again.

Emergency services and the fire department arrived and started resuscitation, continuing CPR until the boy's transfer to Naval Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead at 7:49 a.m. that morning.

Reporting by The Daily News in November said Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee confirmed the three juveniles that had petitions and secure custody orders filed against them in the incident had their cases resolved as juvenile matters. Lee said all three cases have been adjudicated and closed, meaning the court has made a formal decision regarding the three juveniles.

Although Lee's office could not release further details due to them being minors, it was revealed back in September that one 16-year-old student had a petition filed for voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon on school campus/property, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a school official. Another 16-year-old student, as well as a 15-year-old student, each had petitions filed for two counts of assault and disorderly conduct at school.

