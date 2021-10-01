Autopsy report sheds light on death of Lori Daybell’s fourth husband. She faces charges

The autopsy report for Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow Daybell’s fourth husband — who was shot and killed in 2019 by her brother — is now available to the public.

The eight-page report goes into greater detail about the findings of a Maricopa County, Arizona, medical examiner. Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to Vallow’s death at the hands of her brother, Alex Cox, on July 11, 2019.

The report lists Vallow’s death as a homicide caused by being shot by another person. The report details that he was shot twice, once in the abdomen and once in the chest.

Cox told police on the day of Vallow’s death that he shot his brother-in-law in self-defense. Arizona police documents say those claims are not supported by evidence and indicate that Vallow planned an intervention that day to confront Lori over an affair with her current husband, Chad Daybell.

The report shows the gunshot to the chest was from front to back and in a slightly downward trajectory. Police say this shot was fired while Vallow lay on the ground, likely after being shot in the stomach while standing.

The shot to the chest damaged Vallow’s heart and the shot to the stomach damaged his left lung, according to the autopsy report.

Vallow tested negative for drugs and alcohol in his system. You can read the entire autopsy report here.

Cox died in December 2019 after being found unresponsive at the Arizona home he shared with his wife, Zulema Pastenes, and her son. Officials ruled his death to be of natural causes.

Lori and Chad Daybell are charged with multiple crimes in Idaho, including conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. The charges are in relation to the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s children — and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Arizona prosecutors declined to charge Chad Daybell in connection to Charles Vallow’s death, saying there was not enough evidence to say he was directly involved in the alleged planning and there was “no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

Lori’s case in Idaho remains on hold after District Judge Steven Boyce committed her to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in June. The commitment came after a mental health professional deemed her not fit for trial and unable to assist in her defense.

Chad Daybell is scheduled for a change of venue hearing Tuesday at 9 a.m. EastIdahoNews.com will stream the hearing live.