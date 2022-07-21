Autopsy reports released in deaths of Harvard woman, person of interest

Officials in Vermont released the autopsy reports in the deaths of Mary Anderson of Harvard, and Matthew Davis, who is considered a “person of interest” in the disappearance and death of Anderson, according to Vermont State Police.

Anderson “died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of her death is a homicide,” according to a release issued by the Vermont State Police, Thursday. The release goes on to say that various police agencies are continuing to “investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, including when and where she was killed and whether she was abducted.”

The autopsy report for Matthew Davis shows that he “died of gunshot wounds to the torso.” Davis’ death is being ruled a homicide, which is “a medical finding indicating the death of an individual was caused by the intentional act of another person and is not a legal determination regarding whether the shooting was justified,” according to the release by VT State Police.

Davis was shot by police on Tuesday after VT State Police say he “ran from investigators seeking to question him, and then lunged at police with a knife.”

Officials located Anderson’s cellphone in “the area where David ran from police,” according to VT State Police.

