Autopsy results for man found fatally shot on So. Willow St. released

Nov. 1—An autopsy performed on the body of a man found shot to death on South Willow Street over the weekend died of gunshot wounds to the face and neck, the Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

The body of Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, was found in the area of Kaye Street near the Mall of New Hampshire on Saturday. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Tyrese Harris, 22, has been charged with alternative counts of second-degree murder in Cardakovic's death. He remains in jail after waiving arraignment on Monday and entering a plea of not guilty.

Police say Cardakovic was shot and killed after he exited his truck and approached another car at a busy intersection on So. Willow Street, in front of the mall.

Police SWAT teams staked out the suspected shooter at his home. Harris was initially charged with drug possession after he told police he had a bag of cocaine in one of his pants pockets, according to the affidavit.

Murder charges were later filed against him.