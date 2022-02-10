Autopsy results: A man who was shot and later hit by police squad died from gunshot wounds, not car

A man shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Tuesday died from his gunshot wounds, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office — not from the responding Chicago police vehicle that authorities said “inadvertently struck” the man as he lay in the street.

Police were called to the 12100 block of South Stewart Avenue just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, to investigate a report that a man had been shot by someone in a dark car, Chicago police said in a statement. One of the responding officers then pulled up and apparently did not see the victim lying in the street and subsequently hit the man with the police car, officials said.

The man — who had not been identified as of Thursday morning — was pronounced dead at 2:13 p.m. at the scene, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday and the medical examiner’s office determined the gunshot wounds caused his death, which was ruled a homicide. The medical examiner’s office did not list any contributing factors, meaning the fact he also was hit with a police vehicle did not lead to his death.

Chicago police and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the man’s cause of death was released. It was not clear whether the officer faced a potential investigation or other consequences.

Police had not released information regarding the investigation into the homicide or whether they have any leads regarding the shooter, but they previously said a weapon was recovered at the scene.