Autopsy results released in death of 59-year-old woman from Manchester, NH

The autopsy of a New Hampshire woman whose body was found inside a Manchester home shows she died of multiple stab wounds, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

59-year-old Laurie MacLellan’s death was declared a “homicide.”

54-year-old Robert Eastman was arrested on Thursday after police found MacLellan dead in her Hanover Street home. Police were called to her home shortly before 2:00 am for a wellness check. First responders determined MacLellan was dead at the scene from apparent stab wounds to her face and abdomen.

Eastman is currently in the custody of the Hillsborough County House of Corrections where he is being held without bail.

He is facing one count of second-degree murder.

He will be back in court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

