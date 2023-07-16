Autopsy results released in death of man at Walmart in New Hampshire

The autopsy of a man killed at a Walmart in New Hampshires shows he died of asphyxiation while allegedly being beaten, Attorney General John M. Formella said Sunday.

The death of 79-year-old Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee was declared a homicide Saturday. Brian Roberge, 52, of Somersworth was arrested for the murder.

According to authorities, on July 14 around 11:19 p.m., police officers responded to the Walmart at Waltons Way in Somersworth, in response to a report of one man assaulting another man.

Roberge allegedly straddled VanTassel’s death while striking him in the head and face, leading to his death by compressional asphyxia.

Roberge is facing one count of second-degree murder.

“As a result of the autopsy results, the factual charge against Mr. Roberge has been amended to an allegation that he recklessly caused the death of Mr. VanTassel under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by means of homicidal violence,” stated the AG’s office.

Roberge is expected to be arraigned in the Strafford County Superior Court on Monday, July 17, 2023

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381.

