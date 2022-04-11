Autopsy results released; probe continues after police-involved shooting in Derry

Apr. 11—DERRY — A local man killed in a police-involved shooting Saturday died of a "single gunshot wound to the chest," authorities announced Sunday afternoon.

Christopher Coppola, 43, of 5 Driftwood Road was killed in the incident on his street shortly after 2 p.m., according to autopsy information released by Attorney General John Formella's office.

Coppola's death is listed as a "homicide" following the autopsy. Homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

The AG's release does not indicate who shot Coppola. A previous release indicated three Derry police officers fired their weapons during the incident in the generally quiet neighborhood off Bypass 28.

Derry officers responded to Driftwood Road at 2:17 p.m. Saturday after a report of an "individual with a shotgun approaching 1 Driftwood Road, a private home, and firing at a resident," according to Formella's office.

Authorities identified Coppola as the man with the shotgun.

"Police responded to the address and during the incident that unfolded, Mr. Coppola was shot," Formella announced Saturday evening.

Neither the resident of 1 Driftwood Road nor the Derry officers involved were injured, authorities said.

Nearby Olde Coach Road was shut down Saturday afternoon as police took up positions in the area.

"It was very distressing," said Dori Jamieson of 75 Bypass 28.

After learning of his death, friends left messages on Coppola's Facebook page. They referred to him as a big teddy bear and great friend. Many expressed disbelief and confusion.

Jason Masiello had been a friend of Coppola for 30 years. The two first met in 1992 when Masiello moved from Andover, Massachusetts, to Derry and they were seventh-graders together at Hood Middle School, he told The Eagle-Tribune in an interview Sunday afternoon.

He and Coppola graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1998.

"He never had a bad word to say," said Masiello, who described Coppola as funny and well-liked.

"A lot of people are affected by this," he said.

Coppola enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid motorcyclist, snowmobiler and fisherman. He was known to fish regularly off Plum Island, tell tales, and take photos of "humpback whales coming right up next to the boat," Masiello said.

A "hands-on person," Coppola worked in landscaping jobs and with heavy equipment, he said.

The incident remains under investigation, however, some details may not be released by law enforcement immediately.

"Additional information will not be released until after the officer's formal interviews, which is expected to take place during the coming weeks," according to information released Sunday.

