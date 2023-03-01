Autopsy results released for Troy man found dead in his home months after being reported missing

The Troy man whose body was found in his home seven months after he was reported missing committed suicide by hanging, according to autopsy results announced by the Madison County coroner Wednesday.

Richard J. Maedge, 53, was found deceased in a closet in his home on Dec. 11 by his wife, who was looking for Christmas decorations.

Maedge had been reported missing on April 27.

Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said there were no signs of foul play in the death.

Maedge’s wife of 19 years, Jennifer Maedge, has described the closet as a storage room with a door hidden behind clothes in a crowded closet under a stairway.

“The area in the concealed room would only be big enough for one person to occupy it,” Nonn said in a news release.

The family also had reported smelling an odor in the home after reporting Richard Maedge missing, but Jennifer Maedge has said she doesn’t blame the police.

She said a plumber called it an “ammonia smell,” and police told her she might have sewer problems. She has said that the smell wasn’t “overpowering.”

A sister of Richard Maedge, Marilyn Toliver, has criticized the Troy Police Department for its handling of the missing person’s report.

Troy Police Brent Shownes couldn’t be reached for comment on Wednesday. He also could not be reached in January when the News-Democrat tried to contact him about Toliver’s complaint.

Autopsy results

A forensic pathologist ruled that the cause of Maedge’s death was hanging, and the manner of death was a suicide.

“He was found suspended by a belt which was further secured around the neck,” Nonn said in his statement. “The belt was secured with a screw into (a) wooden stud. Also found near the body was a cordless drill.

“There were no other injuries found during the autopsy examination or evidence found that would indicate anything nefarious regarding Mr. Maedge’s death,” Nonn said. “Toxicological testing was performed and was positive for Ibuprofen only.”

Nonn said the last known contact with Maedge was on April 26 when he telephoned his wife telling her that he was leaving work early. When she returned home from work she found her husband’s vehicle parked outside of the home and his wallet and keys inside of the home, the coroner said.

Nonn did not say whether a suicide note was found.

Nonn could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Reporter Teri Maddox contributed to this story.