Autopsy results released for victim of second fatal shooting on New Year's Day in Peoria

PEORIA — The second homicide victim of 2022 in Peoria sustained a gunshot wound to her upper body and probably died instantly.

That was the result of an autopsy performed Monday on Bridget Ross, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Ross was shot shortly before 4 a.m. New Year's Day. Police were summoned to 517 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where they found Ross and a man who also had been shot.

There was no word about the man's condition. But Ross, 35, was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center. She was pronounced dead shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the hospital, where she arrived unresponsive and not breathing.

No additional information regarding Ross was released Monday.

Ross' shooting came about two hours after the first homicide of the new year in Peoria. Daniela T. Jackson, 33, was shot at her residence, 2028 SW Adams St., and was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

A man also was reported shot at the Adams Street address, although his injuries weren't considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

Police are searching for 27-year-old Robert White as a suspect in both homicides. As of Monday afternoon, he remained at large.

White is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. If he is seen, police should be notified immediately.

